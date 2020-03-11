Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Molly’s Concerned, Sonny’s Insistent, & Alexis Has A Question

Wednesday’s going to bring a jam-packed episode of General Hospital, spoilers tease. Brad is in the midst of a confrontation with Sonny and Molly is still working through the TJ situation. Alexis and Neil are facing the aftermath of his hearing in New York City and Laura seems to have a plan regarding Cyrus.

Molly turned down TJ’s marriage proposal and she hasn’t been able to make contact with him since. General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode indicate that she will meet up with Sam for a bit again and seemingly voice some frustrations.

To Molly, it seems to her as if TJ is avoiding her because she rejected his proposal. Molly did touch base with Jordan, who thinks that the couple of texts she’s received indicate that TJ is fine and just needing a little space. Given that, it seems that Molly will speculate that TJ might be leaving her hanging in hopes that she’ll feel pressured to say yes to his proposal.

TJ walked away from Molly and the Metro Court after the heartbreaking rejection and he hasn’t been seen since. General Hospital spoilers suggest that he’s in trouble right now, perhaps having been kidnapped by one of the men working for Cyrus. Unfortunately, nobody has picked up on that yet.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Molly will contact Jordan again and push for information. That suggests that TJ’s mom might start to suspect those texts were from someone other than her son soon.

"You walk into that courtroom and you plead guilty." #GH pic.twitter.com/5pIqtcHE09 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 11, 2020

Laura is determined to cut off Cyrus and his organization before they can terrorize Port Charles any further. General Hospital spoilers share that she will meet with Jordan and Curtis and she will suggest that they need to use Cyrus’ own tactics against him.

Sonny managed to get some alone time with Brad during Tuesday’s show and this will continue with Wednesday’s episode. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny will make his expectations clear, telling Brad to plead guilty when he gets into the courtroom.

Wednesday’s show also brings more with Alexis and Neil. The two found they couldn’t resist the chemistry between them any longer and they hit the sheets after attending the opera. They made it through the hearing regarding his license, and General Hospital spoilers detail that they’ll have a chat now that the meeting is over.

Alexis will mention wondering if Neil wants something to happen, and it could be that she thinks he wants to lose his license so they won’t have to stay apart. It seems that someone was watching Neil and Alexis when they were kissing earlier this week, so they may soon face bigger problems then his career issues.

Things are pretty chaotic throughout Port Charles at the moment and General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s plenty more on the way.