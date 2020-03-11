Reality Steve Shares Juicy ‘Bachelor’ Rumors About Peter Weber’s Post-Filming Activities

After several months of speculation, The Bachelor fans finally know what happened with Peter Weber, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of filming and in the months afterward. Spoiler king Reality Steve had been teasing that he was hearing all sorts of crazy stories about what Peter was up to after filming wrapped last November, and now he’s sharing details and noting that some of them might have some truth to them.

Reality Steve says that his understanding is that the breakup between Peter and Hannah Ann happened the last weekend of January right before the Super Bowl. As had started to become apparent heading into Tuesday’s finale, it seems that the interview between Madison and Chris Harrison happened in Alabama on February 11. Madison and Peter’s reunion in California happened sometime soon after that, but it’s not clear exactly what day.

Fans had been teased that nobody knew for sure what was going to happen during the After the Final Rose special, and in this case, the hype actually was pretty legitimate. Reality Steve says that one of his sources was surprised after the show about how things played out.

“There could have been SEVERAL outcomes tonight and was truly shocked on that one. Lets just say there were other girls involved in that picture that weren’t mentioned,” Reality Steve was told.

Reality Steve said that for months now, he has been hearing rumors of Peter playing around after filming ended in Australia last November.

“I guarantee the stories of women he was messing around with the last 3 months are coming full force now. Get ready for them,” The Bachelor spoiler guru teased.

People will certainly be curious to see what, if any, stories about Peter emerge now. He may not have seen Hannah Ann for about a month prior to breaking things off with her, but it seems that he was definitely having some fun and staying busy.

Peter was spotted hanging with Tyler Cameron and Dylan Barbour from The Bachelorette at a Los Angeles Rams football game last November, for example. The guys happened to spend time hanging out with the Jenner crew while there, which included Tyler’s brief gal-pal Stassie Karanikolaou.

The buzz across social media and sites like Reddit is that Peter attended a Valentine’s Day party at Stassie’s place, which Kylie Jenner and many other celebrities attended. In fact, a brief video and audio clip was nabbed by some that seemed to have Peter in the background talking to someone and mentioning Kelley Flanagan.

Apparently, Reality Steve had heard from someone that Peter and Kelley supposedly spent a weekend together after the Super Bowl. The blogger says that he doesn’t know if this is legitimate, but he does think where there is smoke, there is fire.

Kelley wasn’t at the Women Tell All taping, which struck many as odd. She was at Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose special, which was also a bit unusual, and apparently Peter’s mom Barb made it clear on social media and backstage that she adores Kelley. Given all of that, The Bachelor fans probably won’t be able to fully dismiss this particular rumor.

Over the past few weeks, Reality Steve also heard from a source that there was some truth to the rumors about Peter hooking up with The Bachelor producer Julia LaPlaca. The speculation that Peter and Julie had become romantically involved was mostly dismissed when it initially emerged.

However, Reality Steve notes that the person who mentioned this to him is also the one who confirmed that Clare Crawley would be named The Bachelorette before ABC made the official announcement. That suggests that this source is someone who legitimately has some insider scoop.

“I cannot stress this enough. You are going to start seeing stories of Peter with other women over these last few months,” Reality Steve stated in his Wednesday morning blog post.

Peter and Madison say that they are in love and planning to see where things head for them. As for Peter supposedly playing the field these past few months, it’s all just rumors and speculation at this point. Given that, The Bachelor fans will have to stay tuned and see if any of these stories are collaborated in the days ahead as they watch to see what happens next for Peter and Madison.