‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Quinn Prepares To Destroy Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 16 hint that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) can’t wait to take Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) down. And now that she has the evidence she needs, per She Knows Soaps, she can almost taste the sweet revenge of taking down Brooke.

Brooke started the war with Quinn when she asked Eric Forrester (John McCook) to leave his wife. She insisted that Quinn was not the woman for him because she had encouraged Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to flirt with her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Although Eric put Shauna out of the guest house, he wouldn’t leave his wife. Instead, he ordered Quinn to play nice with Brooke, but the blonde wouldn’t hear of it.

One thing led to another and Quinn and Brooke were at each other’s throats. Brooke slapped Shauna and just when she thought she had one up on them, Quinn slapped Brooke to the ground. They declared war on each other and it seems as if Quinn may soon have the upper hand in this particular battle.

While Brooke breathed fire about Shauna kissing her husband, she had no qualms about kissing another man. She locked lips with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and, according to The Inquisitr, they even discussed their feelings for each other. It seems as if Brooke has conveniently forgotten about her wedding vows.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Quinn will find the evidence she needs to destroy Brooke. Those who regularly watch the CBS sudser know that someone spied on Bill and Brooke as they kissed passionately in the cabin. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also seem to hint that it may be Shauna who saw them in the embrace.

Next week, Shauna will share an interesting tidbit of information with Quinn that will make her suspicious of Bill and Brooke. However, the information will also work in Shauna’s favor since she wants to be with Ridge.

Quinn will now be able to get rid of Brooke for good or, at the very least, knock her off her sanctimonious pedestal. Brooke always demands impeccable moral standards from everyone around her but doesn’t seem to think that the same rules apply to her.

Will Quinn confront Brooke with the evidence that she has and blackmail her? After all, Katie will be shattered if she finds out that Bill and Brooke have gone behind her back again. Or will she make a public announcement and humiliate the woman who told her that she doesn’t deserve to be the Forrester matriarch.