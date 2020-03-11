‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Shocks Everyone During The Wedding Ceremony

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 12 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) wedding will be full of surprises. One of the biggest upsets will be when Zoe shocks Thomas with an unexpected request, per TV Guide.

Thomas has coached Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to stop the wedding. He has impressed upon the little boy that it is up to him to convince Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to marry him. The designer told his son that the only way to prevent the wedding is if Hope agrees to be his wife. Thomas encouraged Douglas to make it happen so that both of them will benefit.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas and Zoe’s wedding will get underway with the bride and groom making it down the aisle. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will officiate the ceremony even though he believes that Zoe is making a mistake. As seen in the spoilers video, Zoe will look spectacular as she holds the groom’s hands.

Then something unexpected will happen. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will loudly protest and let everyone know that he doesn’t want Zoe to be his new mommy. Hope is his mommy and he doesn’t want another. Distraught, the little boy will run up the stairs as he doesn’t want to witness his father getting married and destroying his life. Hope will quickly follow the boy to his room.

Of course, Thomas may have been counting on this to happen. After all, he has coached the little boy to convince Hope to marry him. He already had the dress made for Hope and hopes that Douglas will be able to change her mind about becoming his wife.

While Thomas may have been expecting Douglas’ tantrum, Zoe was not. But instead of having sympathy with the boy and allowing Thomas to run after his son, she will make a rather shocking request. She will insist that Thomas stay with her so that they can complete their vows. Her reaction will stun their guests because they would have expected her to have sympathy with Douglas.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Zoe may be in on Hope, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) ruse when she adamantly tells Thomas that the ceremony will continue. After all, she wants him to be humiliated as he would have humiliated her had his plan worked. And Zoe can be very bitter when she’s out for vengeance.