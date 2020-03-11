‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley’s Bachelors Revealed, Including Tyler Cameron’s Bestie Matt James

Clare Crawley begins filming her season of The Bachelorette in a few days and ABC has just revealed the slate of men who will be battling for her final rose. It just so happens that one contestant may seem familiar to dedicated fans of The Bachelorette, as he happens to have last year’s runner-up Tyler Cameron as a best friend.

On Tuesday, ABC shared photos of Clare’s guys via The Bachelorette Facebook page. Contestant Matt James’ photo was among those who apparently will be hoping to find love with Clare this spring and it did not take long for fans to make the connection that he is close friends with Tyler.

As People notes, Matt is 28 years old and lives in New York City with Tyler. Apparently, Tyler and Matt met during their college years while playing football at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Matt created the charity organization ABC Food Tours and Tyler helps him run it in New York.

Tyler had previously joked about Matt becoming The Bachelor next year and fans are already speculating that ABC might have that possibility in mind. It seems that Tyler’s mom signed Matt up as a potential contestant, a somewhat heartbreaking tidbit considering that Andrea Cameron died earlier this month.

Could Tyler’s best friend Matt be the man destined to receive Clare’s final rose? It’s far too soon to speculate on that possibility, although The Bachelorette spoilers will likely reveal some of Clare’s frontrunners within the next few weeks.

Even if Matt doesn’t make it to the final rose ceremony, he is likely to generate a fair amount of buzz and catch the attention of viewers. If he lasts a while, he will surely gain traction as a possible frontrunner to be The Bachelor. In addition, there is no doubt that fans will consider how wild it could be to have Tyler and Matt do Bachelor in Paradise together this summer.

Will Clare manage to find lasting love this spring as The Bachelorette? The franchise could use a success story right now, as Peter Weber’s ending for his run as The Bachelor was somewhat inconclusive. Then, there was Hannah Brown’s run with Tyler last year as The Bachelorette, which resulted in a broken engagement with Jed Wyatt.

Clare, Matt, and the rest of the new cast will start filming The Bachelorette this weekend and filming will probably wrap up in early May. The new season debuts on ABC on May 18 and people will be quite curious to see how this journey goes.