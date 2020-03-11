Colton Underwood Tries To Lighten The Mood In Wake Of ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Disastrous Finale

'In other news I still love Cassie,' said Colton Underwood.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood was posting on Twitter and trying to lighten the mood on Tuesday evening in wake of current Bachelor Peter Weber’s incredibly disastrous finale episode, according to Just Jared.

Underwood can certainly relate to aspects of Weber’s journey as the woman he fell in love with, Cassie Randolph, also left the show before he could propose to her. He later chased after her to win her back just as Weber did for his ultimate pick, Madison Prewett. Underwood and Randolph are happily together to this day, showing that the whole process was ultimately worth it in the end and it is possible to have a happy ending after The Bachelor.

“In other news I still love Cassie,” he tweeted, seemingly trying to bring some positivity to the situation.

The difference between Weber and Underwood, is that Underwood did not ultimately propose to another woman after his heart got broken. As fans now know after seeing how his ending played out, Weber proposed to another woman, Hannah Ann Sluss, after his heart was broken by Prewett. His family, particularly his mother Barb, were ecstatic about this decision as they far preferred Sluss over Prewett. It seemed that it some ways Weber was trying to appease his family rather than his own heart.

Underwood joked about how much Weber’s family tried to control his final choice in the finale episode.

“I just wanna know if Pete still lives at home,” he tweeted, referencing how vocal Weber’s mother has been throughout this season.

Of course, it would take only about a month for Weber to realize he’d made a mistake and to call of his engagement to Sluss.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weber’s family was in attendance at the finale episode and the camera zoomed in on Barb’s furious face as Weber explained to Chris Harrison that he was still in love with Prewett and intended to work things out with her. At times, Barb could be seen rolling her eyes in annoyance.

Barb slammed Prewett for the trouble she gave her son throughout the season and explained that she along with the rest of Weber’s family and friends did not expect Weber’s relationship with Prewett to last. Despite Weber telling her multiple times to please stop, she continued on with her speech.

She went on to say that Weber is “going to have to fail to succeed,” referencing what she expects to be an inevitable end to their relationship.