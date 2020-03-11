Nicole Scherzinger Wears Low-Cut Black Crop Top & Rocks Bold Red Lip For Latest Instagram Selfies

Nicole Scherzinger has taken to Instagram to share some new selfies of herself and the singer looks nothing short of incredible.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut black crop top which displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with what appeared to be matching sweatpants. However, the selfies didn’t show exactly what the item of clothing was. Scherzinger sported her long dark wavy hair down and applied a bold red lip. The Pussycat Doll put on small stud earrings and opted for necklaces, leaving her chest bare.

In the first shot, the “When I Grow Up” songstress covered one side of her hair in front of her right eye. Scherzinger raised her arm to her head and pouted directly at the camera lens with a wide-eyed expression.

In the next slide, the photo was taken slightly further back. Scherzinger showed off a little midriff and didn’t have her locks covering any of her face. She took the image further back and posed slightly side-on. The “I Don’t Need a Man” chart-topper smirked and boasted her incredible jawline directly in the light.

She seemed to have been photographed in a dark room as the overall aesthetic was black.

Behind her in both images, appeared to be someone giving Scherzinger a blowdry. Her caption also referred to a “blow out.”

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 144,000 likes and over 795 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Why are you so prettyyy, ughhh. I love you so muchh,” one user wrote.

“OMG everything about you is literally sooo PERFECT!!! Love you Queen,” another shared.

“Absolute stunner! I’ve loved you since day one!” remarked a third fan.

“How on EARTH are you 41?! You look like you’re in your 20s. So pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is no stranger to sending her social media followers into a meltdown. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “On the Rocks” entertainer wowed fans in a red leather ensemble. She paired a low-cut crop top with sculpted cups with skintight pants. Scherzinger put on a cropped puffer jacket made out of the same material over the top and accessorized herself with a black belt. She sported her long wavy brunette hair down and rocked fingerless black leather gloves. She applied red lipstick and attached silver chains to her belt which gave her outfit some more edge. Unsurprisingly, the upload gathered in more than 137,000 likes.