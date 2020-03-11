Fox News Analyst Thinks Joe Biden May Choose A ‘Surprising’ Running Mate

Andrew Napolitano, a senior judicial analyst at Fox News, thinks presidential candidate Joe Biden may choose a “surprising” running mate should he win the Democratic Party nomination for the 2020 election. According to HuffPost, Napolitano was on Fox News Radio’s All Across America with Jimmy Failla on Tuesday when he began to speculate on Biden’s choice of running mate.

“If it were up to me, I would choose a female,” he said. “And the decision might be a little surprising.”

He added that there were a lot of “competing factors” and former presidential candidates who have different levels of experience and influence.

Napolitano also said Biden might do something “off the wall” by reaching across the aisle and selecting a Republican running mate. One possibility could be John Kasich, who the Fox News analyst said “probably agrees with Biden on everything” and just happens to have “an ‘R’ after his name.” The legal analyst also said that if Biden chose Kasich, it would ensure that he won Ohio.

“Trump can’t win without Ohio,” Napolitano said.

The idea of a Republican running mate is not far-fetched. According to NBC News, at a town hall in New Hampshire, Biden was asked if he thought selecting a Republican running mate would help unite the country. Biden said he would, adding that there are “some really decent Republicans out there.” However, he clarified that many of the notable ones need to “step up.” He also said that he would be open to selecting a female running mate and/or a running mate of color.

“Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to do.”

On Tuesday, Biden claimed another set of victories that brought him closer to the presidential nomination. Biden won the Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan primaries by large margins, capping off his Super Tuesday victories from last week.

Biden’s wins in both Mississippi and Missouri have been attributed to African American voters. In Mississippi, the former vice president won 86 percent of black voters.

The HuffPost reported that Biden celebrated his primary win in Michigan during a rally in Detroit. He was joined by Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker — who both endorsed him over the weekend — as well as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Though Washington and North Dakota also voted on Tuesday, the results have not yet been calculated.