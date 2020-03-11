WWE News: Booker T Offers His Prediction For AJ Styles Vs. Undertaker Match At ‘WrestleMania 36’

With all signs pointing to AJ Styles and The Undertaker facing off at WrestleMania 36 next month, predictions have been coming in regarding the outcome of this high-profile match, even before both men’s scheduled contract signing on next week’s Monday Night Raw. One such prediction, from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, suggests that The Undertaker — who has long since entered the company’s record books with a 21-match WrestleMania winning streak — will emerge victorious yet again against “The Phenomenal One.”

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Booker offered his comments on the Styles vs. Undertaker match on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, after being asked about the contest by his co-host, Brad Gilmore. As the former World Heavyweight Champion sees it, the match will likely result in “The Deadman” picking up the win — potentially his 24th win in 26 WrestleMania matches since the early 1990s.

“I think AJ is doing the job. So we can skip the rest of the foreplay or whatever. Get right to the point.”

Expounding on his forecast for the match, Booker said that the contest should still be a milestone for the 42-year-old Styles, who only joined WWE in 2016 after several years competing for rival promotions. He opined that WrestleMania 36 will serve as a “great payday” for the former WWE Champion, adding that he expects a “great, great match” from both competitors, particularly for Styles, whom he’s known since their shared time in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

“I don’t know he might have been 19 years old, just wishing,” Booker continued. “Like they say chomping at the bit to get in the game man. And now to see AJ Styles. At WrestleMania 2020, taking on The Undertaker? Congratulations kid, you made it.”

Styles may look like the dark horse as he prepares to step into the ring with a certified WWE legend, but this week’s episode of Raw saw him hype up their feud with a blistering promo that referenced multiple aspects of The Undertaker’s real life. Aside from describing the 54-year-old as a “broken-down old man” and calling him by his real name of Mark Calaway, Styles brought up Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool, accusing her of being a “conniving” person who could run her husband into the ground by forcing him to keep wrestling despite his age.

Although there’s a good chance the stipulations of the bout will only be confirmed during next week’s contract signing, The Inquisitr recently reported that Styles vs. Undertaker might be a Casket Match, per rumors from Wrestling Observer Radio.