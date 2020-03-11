Hannah Ann Sluss Says She’s ‘Flying Solo’ After Telling Peter Weber He’s Not A Real Man On ‘Bachelor’ Finale

The Tennessee beauty says she won't accept any more turbulence in her life.

Hannah Ann Sluss says she’s flying solo. The 23-year-old Tennessee model was not Peter Weber’s final pick on The Bachelor finale, but fans think she’s the real winner either way.

The two-night Bachelor finale had Peter proposing to Hannah Ann, and then breaking off their engagement off a month later due to his conflicted feelings over Madison Prewett. Following the dramatic two-night finale which made it clear she’s still single, Hannah Ann posted a confident photo that shows her in aviator gear as she declared she’s “flying solo” and will accept zero turbulence.

In comments to the photo, fan and famous friends, including Bachelor Nation alums Victoria Fuller, Natasha Parker, Vanessa Grimaldi, Hannah Godwin, Ali Fedotowsky and more reacted to Hannah Ann’s powerful statement.

“You grew your wings tonight baby girl! So proud of you! Keep your head up” one commenter wrote.

“Absolutely well done tonight. You were so well-spoken and strong. The clear winner of the evening,” another added.

Hannah Ann’s pal Patrick Schwarzenegger also chimed in to say that they will find Hannah Ann “a good guy in no time.” Schwarzenegger has been dating Hannah Ann’s close friend Abby Champion since 2016.

Hannah Ann’s “no turbulence” photo comes after an extremely turbulent Bachelor finale in which she confronted Peter face-to-face on live TV. While Hannah Ann said she realized early on that Peter hadn’t given his full heart to her during their Bachelor journey, she was “blindsided” by his behavior after his proposal to her in Australia.

During the live reunion, Hannah Ann revealed that Peter told her things that kept her with him, then continued to send her mixed signals after ending their engagement.

“Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more than anything we had met outside of reality TV,” Hannah Ann told Peter, per People. “How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto.”

Hannah Ann then issued Peter her final thoughts after schooling him on the power of words.

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” the brunette beauty said.

Even Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, clapped wildly at that one as she cheered on Hannah Ann from her seat in the studio audience.

The Bachelor franchise has been criticized for not picking Hannah Ann to star as the next Bachelorette. Franchise veteran Clare Crawley scored the role instead.