Peter Weber’s Mom Reveals Exactly Why She Can’t Stand Madison Prewett in Rocky ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Pilot Pete's mom did not hold back when asked why she doesn't approve of his final lady.

Peter Weber’s mom is unhappy about his final pick on The Bachelor star. The mom ABC’s conflicted leading man didn’t hold back when talking about how disappointed she is that her son chose Madison Prewett over Hannah Ann Sluss on the live season finale.

Weber’s mom has been criticized for her dramatic reaction to Peter’s love story. In an unprecedented production move, Barbara Weber had a camera on her throughout much of The Bachelor finale, so fans could see every eye roll and whisper captured on the bottom left of their screen.

Once it was clear that Peter and Madi were going to give their relationship a try off-camera, host Chris Harrison let Barb speak.

Peter’s mom admitted that she received “a lot of love” from fans following her on-camera meltdown as she urged Peter to pick Hannah Ann. Then she explained why she wanted her son to choose Hannah Ann over Madison.

“When I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one who embraced me with love,” Weber’s mom said, per E! News. “She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me. And I just loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and it started out rocky.”

Peter’s mom went on to say that Madison made the Weber family wait for “three hours” because she didn’t want to meet with them after they traveled to across the world to The Bachelor filming in Australia Barn also said the family didn’t get an apology from Madison.

Barb also revealed that when she asked Madison if she was in love with Peter, Madi told her she was not and that she would turn down his proposal.

“How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that?” mama Weber asked. “Therefore, when I said that I wanted Hannah Ann so badly because I knew we just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that connection with Madison.”

As for Peter’s chances of finding his happily ever after with Madison, his mom said he’s “going to have to fail to succeed.” She also made it clear that all of Peter’s friends and family knows that “it’s not going to work” with Madison and they are just trying to help him avoid further heartbreak.

As for Madison, she replied that she has “love and respect for Peter’s family” and will never say a negative word about them.

In comments to a photo of Peter’s family on The Bachelor Instagram page, fans gave mixed reviews to Barbara Weber’s starring role in her son’s finale.

Some felt the protective mom was “a little overdramatic” while others called her a loving mother who’s just looking out for her son.