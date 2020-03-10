Jenna Dewan Gives Birth To A Boy, Baby Callum Will Call Steve Kazee ‘Dad’: ‘Welcome To The World Little Angel’

On Tuesday, Jenna Dewan took to Instagram to introduce 4-day-old Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. The baby boy, who will eventually call Steve Kazee “dad,” was given a grand welcome by his famous mom via a touching photo in which she held her newborn son.

Her pregnancy was well documented. In fact, Jenna revealed her growing baby bump in January via Instagram stories in a photo in which she rocked a bikini. The bottoms of the tiny two-piece swimsuit were nearly obliterated in the shot due to her enlarged midsection, proving that it wouldn’t be too long before she gave birth.

Though the photographic evidence proved the World of Dance judge was about to have a baby, when that day finally arrived Jenna was beyond elated. She stated “…just like that [hers and Steve’s] hearts exploded into all eternity and beyond” in the caption of her social media update about the birth.

The reality came by way of a tiny bundle of joy who donned a knitted cap for his first official Instagram picture. Given the black strands that peeked out from under his hat, Callum appeared to have his mom’s dark hair.

Jenna securely hugged her new baby to her chest as she lowered her eyes to check on her sleeping child as he faced away from his mom. The gorgeous star managed to look picture-perfect in the black-and-white shot as she rocked nearly a full face of makeup, including applications for darkened eyebrows, black mascara, and a bit of lipstick, too.

Perhaps Jenna has become accustomed to posing for pictures soon after giving birth since Callum is Jenna’s second child. She is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with former husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna’s Instagram introduction to baby Callum enjoyed a joyful response from among her 6 million followers. Within just half an hour after going live, the post received nearly 200,00 likes and more than 1,800 comments — including one from the baby’s 44-year-old father, who playfully asked, “Who’s the daddy?”

Other followers remarked about the touching Instagram photo and the people involved, some posting emoji and others writing out their thoughts.

“This is a great day! Congrats,” exclaimed talk show host Kelly Ripa, who added a string of red heart emoji.

“Congratulations angel. Sending you so much love,” stated Extra host Renée Bargh, who also added a red heart emoji.

“Yay! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!” said actress Christina Milian, who embellished her well wishes with a few happy face emoji.

“Welcome little bitty angel [Cupid bow and arrow emoji], remarked actress Megan Ferguson.

Many other celebrities — including actresses Lea Michele and Jamie Lynn Sigler — flocked to Jenna’s Instagram account to add their good wishes and their love.