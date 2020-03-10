Christina Aguilera Represents At ‘Mulan’ 2020 Premiere: ‘Serving For All You Warriors Out There’

On Monday night, Christina Aguilera made a colorful entrance at the Mulan 2020 premiere. The pop diva — who sang “Reflection” and “Loyal, Brave, True” in the Disney film — rocked a silky, shocking pink and red, two-piece ensemble to celebrate the arrival of the live-action remake.

Xtina posted a three-part Instagram update featuring her look for the evening.

The first image was a close-up of the singer’s face. She rocked a face full of makeup, including applications of darkened eyebrows, black-winged eyeliner, black mascara, subtle smoky eyeshadow, contouring, blush, and bright red lipstick.

Her blond hair, which looked as if some strands had been dipped in shocking pink paint to match her dress, was worn in a top-notch created by folding most of her tresses in half and then securing them with an elastic band. In the back, her colorful hair also had a moment thanks to an abundance of loose clumps, which had also been treated to the bright fuchsia color.

To brighten up this bold look even further, Christina chose to wear a dramatic pair of black-and-silver drop earrings that nearly grazed her neck.

The second picture in the pack revealed a peek at the diva’s midsection. Her hand, which rocked red nail polish, rested on her lap as she showed off a portion of her red thigh-high boots, revealing a bit of thigh skin. The image also gave a close-up peek at the long-sleeved top the 39-year-old singer wore.

In the third image, most of Christina’s bold look was captured. Her silky blouse was privy to a complicated styling that included long sleeves, padded shoulders, a bounty of pintucks, and a deeply plunging neckline. The latter revealed the diva’s cleavage in a daring piece of clothing tied to one side in the front, allowing Xtina’s waist to be emphasized.

In general, Christina’s outfit mimics other recent red carpet looks. Like what she wore for an announcement regarding her Las Vegas show, the blond beauty also rocked an ensemble featuring thigh-high boots, long sleeves, and a low cut top featuring her enviable decolletage.

Christina’s Instagram post from her Mulan evening was popular among her 6.7 million followers. Within 12 hours of going live, the update earned nearly 202,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments. Some left emoji — including the symbol for fire from pal Heidi Klum — while others used their words to express their thoughts.

“I thought it was an apple on your head,” remarked photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who added three kissy-face emoji.

“I was there. I missed you,” confessed singer Guy Tang.

“Wowowowoowowow,” stated one tongue-tied fan, who added a red heart and a fire emoji.

A few commenters were critical of Xtina’s look.

“Let ur hair down for ONCE. Fire ur stylist,” stated one straight-forward follower.