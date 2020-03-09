Donald Trump’s Campaign Manager Has Been Making Discreet Payments To The President’s Family, Report Says

A new report from The New York Times claims that Donald Trump‘s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, has been making discreet payments to Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.‘s girlfriend, as well as Eric and Lara Trump. According to the piece, the payments are made via Parscale’s firm, Parscale Strategy, which has reportedly taken over the Republican Party’s fundraising operation.

“During a campaign appearance last summer in Orlando, Ms. Guilfoyle confronted Mr. Parscale: Why were her checks always late?” the report reads. “Two people who witnessed the encounter said a contrite Mr. Parscale promised that the problem would be sorted out promptly by his wife, Candice Parscale, who handles the books on many of his ventures.”

The New York Times claims that the alleged payments to the Trump family are made “out of public view.” Such practice is apparently standard in the Trump-controlled Republican Party thanks to an alleged “network of private businesses” that the publication claims are “cloaked in secrecy.” Parscale previously said that private companies provide the campaign with “greater operational flexibility,” per The New York Times.

Per The Hill, the Trump re-election campaign has seen massive success with its fundraising machinery, raking in over $60 million in January. The haul reportedly puts the Trump campaign on track to its goal of $1 billion for the current election cycle.

Here is Corey Lewandowski telling Mueller's team how Brad Parscale "was able to put $94 million of campaign money through his business." From the latest batch of #MuellerMemos (FBI interview summaries @BuzzFeedNews obtained last night)https://t.co/HyCWtBQxEw pic.twitter.com/1HpgmgI7TG — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) March 3, 2020

As noted by the report from The New York Times, Trump and his allies have also taken control of the Republican Party’s voting data, which has reportedly caused friction with associates of the Koch brothers, who are linked to a competing vehicle for voter data. Parscale, who The Atlantic reported was behind the Trump campaign’s Facebook advertising blitz in his 2016 campaign and was promoted afterward, is also behind such control.

“The promotion was widely viewed as a sign that the president’s 2020 strategy would hinge on the digital tactics that Parscale had mastered,” the publication wrote.

Parscale claims that one Democrat Party’s most significant problems in 2020 will be a lack of time to build an app or collect data after deciding on their nominee at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this summer.

“As they all interfight, we are building for our future,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump’s campaign is planning to use $1 billion to fund an alleged disinformation campaign that is significantly larger than the digital operation that fueled his successful 2016 campaign. Parscale is allegedly spearheading the efforts, and — according to The Atlantic — it could permanently damage American politics.