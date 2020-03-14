Emily Ratajkowski Displays Her Rock Hard Abs As She Walks Her Dog Colombo

Emily Ratajkowski rocked a casual look in her most recent Instagram update. The image she posted on Friday showed the brunette beauty walking her dog along the side of a New York City street.

When the photo was snapped, her pup Colombo seemed to be surveying his surroundings as the big mutt’s stunning owner held his leash in the same hand as she held her cell phone.

During the time EmRata spent bonding with Colombo, she wore an all-black ensemble, including an oversized black jean jacket, black sweatpants, and a black crop top. The latter, a long-sleeved number, allowed the London-born, San Diego-raised celebrity’s rock hard abs to be revealed, proving that this hard-working woman stays in shape. The top also allowed Emily’s navel to remain uncovered as she sauntered along a sidewalk after having planted her feet into bright white sneakers and white crew socks.

For a bit of bling, the “Blurred Lines” babe sported a watch, a ring, and hoop earrings. She also rocked a trendy pair of cat-eye sunglasses featuring tortoiseshell rims. Her face was full of subtle makeup, with applications including darkened and groomed eyebrows, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and natural-colored lipstick.

Her long hair — which had been parted in the middle — was worn down and blowing around on what appeared to be a blustery day in the Big Apple. To help keep her luxurious tresses in place, the 28-year-old stunner held some strands on her head down.

In the photo, Colombo seemed to be enjoying his date with EmRata. Her canine companion looked to one side as he held his tail up high while the two good-lookers ambled along.

Emily’s photo proved to be popular with her 25.6 million Instagram followers. Within two hours of going live, the photo earned more than 301,000 likes and 530 comments.

Many fans talked about EmRata’s dog.

“Colombo is a stud muffin,” stated one fan.

“He loves that the tail is up,” remarked a second admirer.

“I’m in love with your dog,” said a third Instagram user, adding a red heart and heart-eye face emoji.

Other admirers spoke directly to Emily.

“I would cut my foot off to hold hands with you,” offered one of her avid followers.

Although EmRata loves to show the activities she enjoys with her dog Colombo and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard while dressing down on social media, the model-mogul also enjoys posting situations for which she dresses her best, too. Earlier this week, Emily attended this year’s Art Production Fund Gala for which she rocked a risque black jumpsuit featuring a body chain that went around her tiny waist while showing off her navel and a lot of other skin, too, according to The Inquisitr.