Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Spill Details Of Fourth ‘American Idol’ Judge

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie spilled details of a fourth judge who will make an appearance on American Idol in a quick clip seen just before the show’s newest episode on Sunday.

The trio stood together and spoke about what fans can expect moving forward on the series.

“Guys I can’t tell you how excited I am that we are going to have a fourth judge on the show,” said Lionel, looking directly at the camera.

“I think it’s the perfect addition to this panel,” replied Luke in response to Lionel’s statement.

Katy then turned to the side, rubbed her belly, and said, “we’re having a baby!” She followed up her statement by revealing she is “terrified.”

The songstress then asked her fellow judges which of them will give her a baby shower. Luke stated he will get the baby all the fishing tackle it will ever need, and Lionel revealed he had the shopping covered.

Kate followed their sentiments by joking that fans can look forward to her getting fat.

The trio appeared thrilled at the happy news, which Katy announced on March 5 at the close of the premiere of her latest music video “Never Worn White.”

She and fiance Orlando Bloom became engaged on February 14, 2019. It will be the second marriage for both. Katy was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Orlando was wed to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The couple shares custody of their son Flynn, who was born in 2011.

The pop singer looked radiant in the video clip. Her platinum blond hair was cut into a short, chic bob, which was fashioned into retro waves. She wore a breathtaking silver-and-pink gown with a high neck and long sleeves, reminiscent of a boudoir outfit from the 1940s. The ensemble was complete with long, full sleeves and a delicate bow at the smallest part of her waist.

With the dress, she wore drop earrings, a silver necklace with circle detail and a breathtaking diamond and ruby engagement ring from her fiance. The flower-shaped stunner is a classic halo design in yellow gold. It was estimated that both the center stone and its surrounding diamonds are over 4.5 carats, reported People Magazine.

Luke sported a brown leather jacket worn over a black T-shirt and light-colored blue jeans for the video teaser. Katy leaned on his shoulder for support and to hide her belly before the big reveal.

Lionel kept his outfit monochromatic with a black shirt, black leather jacket, and jeans. He wore a silver necklace and a multitude of bracelets on both wrists.