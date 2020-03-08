Former Andrew Yang Staffers Are Joining Mitch McConnell Challenger And UBI Advocate Mike Broihier

Since former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang left the race, his supporters have been shifting their focus to getting advocates of universal basic income (UBI) into Congress. One such advocate is Mike Broihier, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s seat. During a recent Reddit AMA, Broihier revealed the support his campaign has received from former Yang staffers.

“We have recently had a number of staffers come to our team fresh off of Andrew Yang’s campaign who are now staying at my farm,” he wrote. “They are running with the ball faster than I have been able to with just myself and my wife.”

Notably, Broihier’s campaign took on UBI advocate Scott Santens as Senior Policy Advisor. Santens was one of Yang’s most vocal and prominent supporters and has been pushing for the implementation of UBI for years.

According to Broihier’s campaign website, he is a farmer, educator, and retired Marine Lt. Col. that believes McConnell must be defeated.

“This election against Mitch McConnell is the most important race in the country right now,” his site reads.

In his Reddit AMA, Broihier contrasted himself with other McConnell challengers by noting that he has farmed, taught school, and lived in rural Kentucky for 15 years before declaring his candidacy. Conversely, he claims Amy McGrath, another challenger, came to the state for the purpose of challenging McConnell.

Running a small farm isn’t easy, and adopting sustainable agriculture practices can be a challenge. With UBI, our farmers will not only be able to continue farming, they’ll be able to afford exploring new ways of doing so. #MikeForKY pic.twitter.com/n0OioG2xHI — Mike Broihier (@MikeForKY) February 27, 2020

Given that Yang’s supporters are focusing on pushing UBI supporters into Congress, McConnell could be a significant impediment to any kind of UBI passing.

“Mitch is an even bigger priority than getting rid of Trump. He has been a cancer on our politics for years. He must go,” one Yang supporter wrote in response to an article on McConnell planning to block everything if Trump loses in 2020.

Although Yang has not endorsed Broihier, the Senate candidate remained open to such a possibility.

“I am not seeking an endorsement from anyone, but I’d absolutely take it,” he said.

Yang recently unveiled his new 501(c)(4) non-profit, Humanity Forward, which aims to support and champion UBI and its advocates. The organization has already earned $3 million in pledges that will go toward funding UBI pilots for Americans. As reported by The Verge, one early supporter will be receiving a one-year UBI of $1,000 per month to launch the project.

The 45-year-old serial entrepreneur also signed with the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), making him the second prominent politician to sign with the American talent agency after former Vice President Joe Biden.