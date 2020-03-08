Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Reportedly Back Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly rekindling their romance months after deciding to break up.

Stormi Webster’s parents have recently been keeping their fans guessing regarding the status of their romance. Jenner has been sharing throwback photos of the two on Instagram in recent weeks. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has even posted photos of herself wearing some shoes from Scott’s new sneaker collection.

According to TMZ, the couple reunited weeks ago without anyone but their inner circle knowing. A source reportedly shared with the outlet that the two have yet to define where their new relationship dynamic is going. While they allegedly never stopped making parenting decisions for Stormi together, they just recently started back behaving like a romantic couple again. The two reportedly have spent time overnight at each other’s respective houses.

Jenner and Scott made their love official in 2017. At the time, Jenner had ended her two-year relationship with Tyga. She and the “Antidote” rapper went public at Coachella that year and were seemingly inseparable until their split in October 2019. Although the breakup was difficult for those who follow the couple, it was reportedly what put them in a better space today. Their time apart reportedly gave them the distance they needed to focus on themselves, their daughter and their careers. Jenner also gave birth to Stormi a little over one year after the couple began dating, which was allegedly a factor in their breakup.

During their breakup, Jenner and Scott reportedly weren’t dating anyone else. Although neither of them confirmed they were together, Jenner was linked to Drake several times while she was single. They were first seen out just weeks after she and Scott split, which reportedly upset the “SICKO Mode” rapper. Drake and Jenner were then spotted again at two events in Los Angeles just last week. However, the two are reportedly only friends and will remain so.

In addition to Jenner and Scott being together possibly making their baby girl happy, Jenner reportedly feels more comfortable this time around. A source shared with Hollywood Life that Jenner and Scott are better now that they don’t feel the need to define their relationship to the public. The source also explained that the couple will continue to live their lives without worrying about everyone else’s opinions.

“Kylie feels more at ease to be romantic with Travis without any extra baggage and as they have decided to hang out with each other more,” the insider shared. “Travis is all in because he loves her and she loves him and it is what is working and they don’t want to add anything else to define it all because it just adds headaches they don’t want or need.”