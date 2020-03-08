Post Malone Responds After Viral Video Shows Him Slurring Words, Stumbling During Concert

Post Malone is speaking out after a viral video showed him slurring words and falling while on stage at a recent concert, assuring fans that he is in good health and not on drugs.

The 24-year-old rapper had been seen appearing to stumble on stage during the concert this week, with many fans sharing the video and expressing concern that he could be falling into alcohol abuse. But Malone responded at a concert in Los Angeles, saying his on-stage antics are all part of the high-energy show he delivers.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f*cking felt in my life,” Malone said during a concert in Los Angeles on Friday, via the New York Post’s Page Six. “And that’s why I can bust my a** for these shows, and f*cking fall on the floor, and do all that fun sh*t.”

Malone’s manager, Dre London, also shared the clip of Malone stumbling on stage and pointed out that he was falling while performing the song “I Fall Apart,” which was a planned part of the show.

The Inquisitr reported that the clip of Malone’s on-stage behavior had led to some fears among fans that his famous love for partying may be catching up with the rapper. There were other concerning videos beyond the one showing him on stage, including another showing Malone appearing confused at a fan meet and greet after a concert. In the clip, the rapper seemed confused and had to ask several times where a fan wanted him to sign his name.

Malone has gotten in trouble with his drinking in the past. Back in 2017, he made some controversial comments in an interview with a Polish music publication, saying that people who are looking for deep and meaningful lyrics should not listen to hip-hop. The comments led to accusations that he did not appreciate the hip hop genre, and Malone later blamed the statements on drinking during the interview.

“It was a beer-tasting interview, so they put a lot of beer in my face and asked me what kind of beer tastes good to me, so you know, knowing me, I drank it,” he said, via Syracuse.com. “And apparently I said that whenever you wanna feel something, don’t listen to hip-hop. And it’s funny because who the f*ck am I to tell you don’t listen to this and whenever you wanna feel something don’t listen to this?”