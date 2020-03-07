‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Adam Declares War

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows that Billy and Amanda take things to the next level. Plus, Nick changes his mind, and Adam declares war on Victor and the rest of the Newman family after Victor rips away what his younger son desperately wanted.

Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Amanda (Mishael Morgan) that things between them just feel right. They are drawn to each other. After he spends an evening ensuring Amanda feels safe, Billy feels safe with Amanda, and she feels refreshed for the first time in a long time. They enjoy a lovely and comfortable morning together with room service for breakfast, and Billy kisses Amanda. Then, after a bit, she kisses him back, and things get incredibly passionate. However, for some reason, their passionate kiss seems like goodbye instead of a beautiful new beginning, but in Genoa City, nearly anything is possible.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) once again puts on a suit and tie for his dad. Victor (Eric Braeden) picked Nick first after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suffered stab wounds. Nick loves Victoria, and he also doesn’t trust Adam (Mark Grossman) at all. Nick didn’t want to help Victor out, so Adam offered to help out. Victor didn’t instantly accept Adam’s offer, which bothered Adam. However, they finally got together last week to hash out the details during the storm.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) pushes Nick to step up for Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) sake if nothing else, and Nick takes her words to heart. He calls up Victor while the old man is talking to Adam, and Nick tells Victor he’s ready to start working as CEO temporarily. Instead of continuing to work out the details with Adam, Victor accepts Nick’s offer, and he lets his younger son know. Adam is furious to hear that Victor chose Adam over him. He confronts Victor. Adam accuses Victor of playing him, and he isn’t interested in giving up his goal of leading Newman Enterprises.

Although Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) recently broke up with Nick, she doesn’t appreciate seeing her fiance so hurt. Instead of trying to talk Adam out of what he wants, Chelsea pushes Adam to take precisely what he wants from his family. She hugs Adam and offers him her full support as he rages over losing out to Victor’s other children again. Chelsea promises Adam that she is going to help Adam get himself into the CEO chair at Newman Enterprises.