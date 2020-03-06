‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, March 5: Steffy Makes A Tearful Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, March 5 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at Forrester Creations. She wanted some answers from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) about his real agenda. Steffy felt that Thomas was pushing Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) so that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) would agree to be his wife. Thomas reminded her of her role in Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) breakup, per She Knows Soaps. He advised her to keep quiet or she may never have another chance with Liam again.

In the meantime, Liam was trying to convince Hope that Thomas was still after her. He opined that Thomas was pushing the wedding to aggravate Douglas. The designer knew how his son felt about Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) yet he continued to push the issue so that Hope would agree to be with him for Douglas’ sake. He urged Hope not to fall for Thomas’ scam. Afterward, he admitted that even though he was staying at the cliff house with Steffy and Kelly Spencer (Avalon and Colette Gray), his heart was still with Hope.

Later, Thomas arrived at the cabin. He spied on Hope through the cabin door before knocking. He told her that he wanted to talk to her about the wedding. He understood why she was upset about the sudden wedding, but he was just excited to start his new life with Zoe. When Hope suggested that he postpone the wedding so that Douglas could get used to the idea, Thomas insisted that they needed to go ahead with the nuptials.

Liam returned to the cliff house. Steffy was upset and told him that she needed to tell him something. She then made a full confession of what really happened the day that Hope caught them kissing. Steffy admitted that Thomas had called her to tell her that Hope was on her way to the cliff house. Thomas then asked his sister to kiss Liam to push Hope over the edge so that the blonde would end her relationship with Liam. Steffy confessed that she complied with Thomas’ wishes. Crying, she told him how sorry she was. Steffy felt that Thomas was still obsessed with Hope.

The soap opera also featured Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) who questioned Zoe about her sudden wedding to Thomas. She insisted that she believed Thomas when he said that he was over Hope. Carter then told Zoe that Liam and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) were worried that Thomas was just using her to get to Hope. He admitted that he was also concerned. Carter told Zoe that she could do a lot better than Thomas.