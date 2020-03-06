Kylie Jenner & Drake Reignite Romance Rumors After Being Spotted Together Recently

Kylie Jenner and Drake may be rekindling their rumored romance after being seen together on several occasions.

Shortly after she announced her split from her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott in October 2019, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was romantically linked to Drake. Multiple reports claimed that the pair were taking their blossoming relationship slow, mainly due to the fact that Jenner was still reportedly in love with Scott. However, this didn’t stop the pair from reportedly still having fun and enjoying each other’s company. The two have been silent for months, though, and many of Jenner’s fans think she could be planning to get back together with Scott.

According to Hollywood Life, Jenner and Drake may not be over each other just yet. The rumored pair were seen together at two events just this week. Their first sighting reportedly took place on Thursday, March 5, as paparazzi snapped photos of the two leaving an event at SHOREBar in Santa Monica. Jenner and Drake weren’t seen together and exited the event at different times. The fact that they were in the same place at the same time, though, was reportedly enough for their fans to speculate that the sighting wasn’t coincidental. In several photos, Jenner is seen walking away while wearing a red, fringe dress and a black jacket. As he made his exit, Drake reportedly had his head down and moved his jacket over his face.

The possible SHOREBar meetup was the second time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in the same vicinity as the “Life is Good” rapper. They were reportedly in the same place as each other the day before, on Wednesday, March 4. The two reportedly made sure once again that they weren’t seen entering Delilah nightclub together. It’s unclear if Jenner and Drake interacted with each other during both events.

Although they were in the same places at the same time, Drake and Jenner have been friends for years. The “No Guidance” rapper is also reportedly close with Scott as well. On Jenner’s end, Hollywood Life previously reported that the 22-year-old beauty mogul isn’t looking for a new leading man anytime soon. She is still reportedly working on co-parenting with Scott and focused on being a single mother and career woman.

“Kylie has not been interested in dating anyone at all for years now,” a source shared with the outlet. “She and Travis still are figuring things out between them and talk all of the time for Stormi’s sake.”