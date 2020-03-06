Katy Perry Reportedly Postponing Japan Wedding To Orlando Bloom Because of Coronavirus

Katy Perry has reportedly postponed her wedding to Orlando Bloom, which was to be held in Japan, due to the Coronavirus outbreak. A source close to the American Idol judge revealed that the event, which was to be held this summer, will be put on hold for the immediate future due to health concerns.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus,” claimed a source close to the couple to People Magazine.

Both Katy and Orlando are reportedly taking a wait and see approach when it comes to any future travel overseas. The wedding itself may still go on as planned in a United States location reported E! News, but that has not been confirmed by either the singer or her representatives.

Travel outside the United States is being restricted in areas where the virus has hit particularly hard. This would limit the couple and their family and friends from having the event in what would have been its original location. Travelers are being cautioned to avoid nonessential trips to the original location of the couple’s wedding, Japan, as well as China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy reported Time Magazine.

Katy and the Lord of the Rings actor became engaged on Valentine’s Day, 2019. In 2020, she shared a post with her Instagram followers where she celebrated the one year anniversary of putting a ring on it with the handsome actor by sharing a series of seven black and white photos. These were taken during a celebration of their commitment to one another with family and friends.

Katy’s fans knew the couple’s wedding date was nearing, but didn’t expect the bombshell news the singer dropped this week at the end of her new video, “Never Worn White.” The singer and songwriter showed off a small baby bump at the end of the clip, which made its debut on March 5.

Katy and Orlando will reportedly welcome their first child this summer.

The clip is serene, with the singer standing in a pink room, with a large circle behind her depicting and pink and blue sky. Katy is standing in front of the circle, looking ethereal in a white strapless gown with a sheer bottom as she holds her tummy. Her blonde hair is long and full as it cascades down her back.

This will be the first child for the singer. Orlando has one son, Flynn, 9. with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.