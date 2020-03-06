‘Game Of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke’s Brother Pinched A Memento From On Set For Her Christmas Present

While not allowed to take items from the set of 'Game of Thrones,' Emilia Clarke's brother did manage to score an item for his sister.

Many of the iconic items from the set of Game of Thrones have been retained by HBO. However, Emilia Clarke‘s brother managed to score a memento from the hit epic fantasy series and gave it to his sister as a Christmas present, according to the Daily Mail.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen — also known as the Mother of Dragons — through eight seasons of the hit epic-fantasy series recently spoke to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. During the interview, she revealed that the cast and crew were forbidden by HBO from taking items from the set for keepsakes. While they were not allowed to keep items, it didn’t stop Clarke from begging the network for items.

“I keep asking Game of Thrones, please can I have a wig?” Clarke said during the interview. “A coat?! I had eight.”

However, HBO did not gave in and Clarke maintained that she never took anything against their wishes. While the actor may have abided by the rules, it appears that her brother did not.

“I’m just going to say this live on radio,” Clarke said.

“My amazing brother who’s in the camera department and worked on the show as well this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever. In one of the battle scenes, he got a mate of a mate… he got one of the Targaryen flags.”

Helen Sloan / HBO

Holding onto the item, and not telling anyone since the series wound up production, her brother presented the gift to his sister at Christmas time. After finally scoring a piece of the TV series for her own, the star admitted that she was overcome by emotion.

“So, I opened it this Christmas, just burst into tears!” Clarke revealed.

The actor then told her brother that she was going to give the special item pride of place when displaying it.

As yet, it is unclear exactly what HBO thinks of the theft but it seems highly unlikely that they will demand the item back now that Emilia has broadcast the news for all the world to hear. It is not the first item to make it off the set, either. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) scored one of the statues designed for use in the Season 8 promo for Game of Thrones.

Season 8 was the last one for HBO’s Game of Thrones. The network is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe, called House of the Dragon. As yet, no premiere date for this new show has been announced.