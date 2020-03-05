Katy Perry Reveals When She’s Due In The Aftermath Of Her Pregnancy Announcement

The singer is offering more details about when her first child will arrive.

After Katy Perry surprised fans with the announcement that she was pregnant, the singer immediately took to Instagram Live to answer questions. As she spoke to fans in the video, the singer casually revealed when the baby is expected, according to Pop Culture.

“There’s a lot that’s going to be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also, figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for. So, let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for,” Perry said.

The singer made the announcement of her pregnancy at the same time she dropped the music video for her brand new song, “Never Worn White.” In the Instagram video, Perry also said that she wanted to make the announcement in the best way possible. The “Teenage Dream” singer said that she communicates with her fans through her music, so that’s how she wanted to tell them about the pregnancy.

Perry also said that “Never Worn White” was a love song about “surrendering to love and all that you go through when you’re about to really commit to someone and all the highs and lows and the good, the bad and the fear.” She said that the fear of commitment can be scary, but it’s something that you have to fight through.

The singer’s currently preparing to commit to actor Orlando Bloom. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, and now, they’re expecting their first child together. While the baby will be Perry’s first, Bloom already has a nine-year-old son with ex Miranda Kerr.

In the same video, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer also said that the title of the song was factually accurate, even though she’d already been married to Russell Brand. The last time, Perry said that she wore dove gray to her wedding, which was in India. That means that this will be her first time wearing white.

According to Metro, she said that while “Never Worn White” is not the album’s lead single, the singer felt it was a good place to start. She also knew that she had to announce the pregnancy at some point.

“It’s getting pretty obvious,” Perry said.

In the weeks leading up to her announcement, Perry was careful to hide her baby bump whenever she went out in public. The singer was using a variety of tricks to conceal her growing bump, including carrying her handbag in front of her belly and wearing baggy clothes whenever she might be photographed in public.