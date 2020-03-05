Reality Steve Shares ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers For Peter Weber’s Ending

After months of speculation, spoiler king Reality Steve says he knows how Peter Weber’s run as The Bachelor ends. The blogger has shared quite a few tidbits since filming ended last November, but now he believes he has all of the major pieces fit together with the two-night finale set to air in just a few days.

Until now, Reality Steve has been open in acknowledging that he was hearing a lot of different things about Peter Weber’s ending. However, he said that he was having a hard time getting the confirmation he felt he needed.

Reality Steve has said that Peter’s final rose ceremony is not a traditional one and that there’s no engagement. He’s also said that Madison Prewett quits, but that he thinks Peter and Madi eventually reunited post-filming.

In his new blog post, Reality Steve puts all of his The Bachelor spoilers together. He says that on Tuesday night, he did receive confirmation on what he believed probably happened from the final rose ceremony until now.

According to Reality Steve’s new post, Peter did not choose either Hannah Ann Sluss or Madi in Australia. As he previously said, Madi quit before that final rose ceremony. It seems she couldn’t get past the intimacy issue, and she flew back to the United States.

Apparently, at the time of the final rose ceremony, Peter felt that he could not make a decision until he had a chance to talk to Madi.

“He doesn’t want Hannah Ann to feel like he picked her bc Madison left and she was the only one left standing. He needs to figure this out, and he can’t do that without speaking to Madison,” Reality Steve explains.

Reality Steve goes on to detail that Peter did spend time with Madi and her family once filming was over. Madi did not take him back right away, and her family was pretty resistant to embracing a reunion.

“Lets just say there was a lot of soul searching, some real tough conversations, and he really had to win over the family,” Reality Steve details.

At this point, Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers indicate, Peter and Madi are dating. However, they are not engaged yet. During the upcoming finale, a lot of footage of Peter and Madi working through all of this will be shown to bring fans along on the love story that really developed after she quit filming.

“It took a while and Peter really had to work hard to get her to trust him, and get her to believe he was sincere in all this. He ultimately did it, and that’s where they’re at now,” Reality Steve shares.

Will Peter and Madi be able to make this relationship work long-term? Will Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers be right? Answers are coming during the two-night finale next week and viewers are anxious to see exactly what goes down.