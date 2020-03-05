Fitness Trainer Ashleigh Jordan Demonstrates ‘Killer Back’ Workout In Strappy Black Sports Bra And Leggings

Ashleigh Jordan shared another workout to her Instagram page on Wednesday for her 3.1 million followers to try. The intense exercise circuit targets the back muscles.

The fitness trainer rocked a strappy black sports bra and two-toned gray leggings for the “killer back” workout, which she demonstrated in an empty gym. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, a silver necklace, and dainty hoop earrings. She also tied her blond tresses back in a low ponytail to keep her hair out of her face. In the caption of her post, Ashleigh explained that she typically keeps her back workouts “simple and on the lighter side” due to previous injuries, but that the moves were “still effective” to train the area.

Ashleigh’s four-step workout kicked off with a set of single-arm cable pull-downs. She was seen sitting on her knees in front of the cable machine and clutching one of its handles while placing her other hand on her hip to stabilize her back. Slowly, she pulled her arm down toward her chest before extending it back up to the starting position.

Next up was single-arm bent-over rows. For this exercise, the trainer rested one knee on top of a workout bench and placed her other foot flat on the ground while bending her upper body so it was parallel with the floor. She utilized a dumbbell as her weight, which she pulled up toward her chest and back down again.

The next step saw Ashleigh perform a set of lat pull-downs on the weight machine specifically made for the exercise. She secured her thighs underneath the pads and grasped the long, thin bar with a wide, overhand grip. Slowly, the fitness guru squeezed her lats as she pulled the bar down in front of her chest. She made sure not to lean too far back as she performed the move, ensuring that her back muscles would be used to the fullest.

The final set in the sweat session saw Ashleigh using the row machine. She sat on top of the bench and placed both feet flat on the pads, with her knees slightly bent while grasping the cable attachment with both hands. Without leaning backward, Ashleigh pulled the handle toward her chest until her elbows were next to her sides, then slowly returned to the starting position of the exercise.

In the final slide of Ashleigh’s latest share, she offered her followers a “fit tip” and explained that if the lat pull-down machine at the gym is taken, they could easily utilize the cable machine to complete the workout.

The back workout routine proved to be a huge hit with Ashleigh’s millions of followers. The upload has racked up over 49,000 likes during its first 13 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments from fans with compliments for both the routine as well as her eye-popping look.

“Thank you for sharing. Love these workouts,” one person wrote.

“Your body looks incredible!!!” said another fan.

“Back day is my fav day. You have great control and form,” commented a third admirer.

While Ashleigh offers training programs on her website, she often takes to her Instagram page to share a variety of exercise routines with her fans. She recently demonstrated another workout that targeted her obliques and also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the videos nearly 60,000 likes.