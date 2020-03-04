Donald Trump’s Attack On Jeff Sessions Confirms One Of Robert Mueller’s Findings, Says Report

On Wednesday morning, Vox reported that Donald Trump reacted to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘ mediocre primary showing in the Alabama Senate race.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt,” he tweeted. “Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”

According to Vox, Trump’s tweet unintentionally confirmed one of the key findings in Volume II of Robert Mueller‘s report, which outlined possible obstruction of justice committed by the president. Contrary to Trump’s tweet, the publication notes that Sessions served in his position for approximately three weeks before he recused himself from the Russia investigation on March 2, 2017.

In claiming that Sessions should have shut down the investigation, Vox claimed Trump supported the Mueller report’s finding that Trump possibly obstructed justice on 10 occasions, many of which involved the president’s alleged efforts to pressure Sessions into limiting or ending the Russia investigation.

“The president isn’t supposed to direct the attorney general to end specific investigations, especially ones directly involving his campaign,” the publication noted, pointing out that Trump’s possible interference in the investigation by firing then-FBI Director James Comey was the catalyst for Mueller’s appointment as Special Counsel.

Mueller says it: Congress should investigate Trump's obstruction of justice. Page 381#MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/1gVuEkxEjg — Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 18, 2019

Per Mediaite, CNN reporter Marshall Cohen noted Trump’s “stunning admission” that he may have engaged in criminal behavior.

“Why? He says he wanted Sessions to “end” the Russia probe. Well, Mueller investigated Trump’s actions toward Sessions. He found “substantial evidence” that they crossed the legal threshold for obstruction.”

Mueller notably refrained from characterizing Trump’s behavior as criminal, while still emphasizing that he was not exonerated by the report.

Trump’s alleged admission is not out of character. As Business Insider reported, it wasn’t long after the president was acquitted by the Senate for the two impeachment articles against him that he admitted he sent his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to dig up dirt on his potential Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, the admission is notable as the impeachment probe was sparked by Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the real estate mogul was accused of leveraging foreign aid to secure an investigation — or at least announcements of such an inquiry — into Biden. In addition, Trump previously denied directing Giuliani’s Ukraine activity and attempted to distance himself from the attorney as he and his allies faced scrutiny amid the impeachment probe last year.