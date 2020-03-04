Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Trina’s Mom Is Finally Introduced

General Hospital spoilers tease that there is a big moment coming during Thursday’s episode that fans will not want to miss. Trina Robinson was left completely heartbroken earlier this week when her dad Detective Marcus Taggert died. Now, viewers will finally get to meet Trina’s mom and it looks like she is ready to do whatever needs to be done to protect her daughter.

It was recently revealed that former Passions star Brook Kerr would be joining General Hospital. Spoilers soon confirmed what a lot of fans immediately suspected, which is that Brook is playing Trina’s mom.

Based on the sneak peek for Thursday’s episode, it looks like it’s time for Trina’s mom to show up and she won’t waste much time confronting Ava Jerome at the art gallery. Dr. Portia Robinson will tell Ava that she is Trina’s mother, not the art gallery owner.

Viewers have seen over the past few months that Ava has really taken a liking to Trina since the teen started her internship at the gallery. Now, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Portia will perhaps feel that Ava has overstepped some boundaries.

Where has Portia been all this time? What’s her history with Taggert? General Hospital spoilers have not revealed much of anything about Trina’s mom up to this point.

Trina has been hanging out with Cameron and Josslyn for a little more than a year now, and there was never much of anything specific detailed about her home life. That changed quite recently when Taggert was revealed to be Trina’s dad.

Earlier this week when Taggert died, Elizabeth mentioned that they had tried calling Trina’s mom and had been unable to reach her. General Hospital spoilers for the March 5 episode indicate that now she has been reached, and she is seemingly jumping into action in helping her daughter navigate this tough time.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Ava will visit Elizabeth during Thursday’s show. Now that it’s known that Portia is introduced during this same episode, and that she’ll interact with Ava, it seems likely that this visit to Elizabeth’s is connected. Ava may be trying to check in on Trina, perhaps, and Portia might feel that it was not her place to do so.

Some fans still wonder if there’s more to Trina’s story than having Taggert and Portia as her parents. For a long time, the theory was that Trina would turn out to be a surprise biological daughter for Curtis. The storyline that Trina had a surprise relative in Port Charles seems to have been dropped, but not everybody is convinced it’s really been fully set aside.

Whatever Portia’s story is, it looks like she’s ready to step up and be present for her daughter. General Hospital fans are excited to see the character of Trina becoming more than just a teen sidekick and it seems likely that there are some knock-out mother-and-daughter scenes on the way.