Kim Kardashian Is Paying Another Visit To Donald Trump After He Pardons More Women

Kim Kardashian is making another visit to the White House to chat with President Donald Trump about criminal justice reform. The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she, along with three women whose prison sentences were commuted, would be heading to Washington D.C.

“Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!” she said, referring to Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Nichole Hall.

“President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women. I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores! I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with @AliceMarieFree who helped to pick these women,” she continued.

She then followed up the news by posting photos and details about each woman. Hall, she says, was sentenced for 35 years for non-violent drug conspiracy when she was just 22. Negron was sentenced to 35 years for conspiracy to commit health care fraud – the longest sentence, according to Kardashian, for any female for a white-collar crime.

Munoz was given 20 years for conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. All three had their sentenced commuted by Trump last month.

“How amazing is @AliceMarieFree for being so involved and now helping to free other women!!!!” Kardashian concluded, celebrating the woman who was granted clemency by Trump and went on to write a book and advocate for criminal justice reform.

While the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham retweeted Kardashian’s post, the White House hasn’t said anything about the meeting at this point.

White House here we come!!! pic.twitter.com/exif6oZ6sl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Trump and Kardashian met in May 2018, to discuss prison reform, a move that was met with some backlash by the reality star’s fans.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kardashian has famously announced that she is studying to pass the California bar exam and has worked for the past few years to advocate on behalf of imprisoned women. Her first case was that of Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug conviction. Kardashian was able to leverage her relationship with Ivanka Trump to bring the situation to the president’s attention and help the grandmother gain clemency in 2018.

Kardashian recently said that she was told going to visit Trump would end her career, as The Inquisitr previously reported. But she said that it was more important for her to work for justice than to protect her career.