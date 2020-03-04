‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Explains Why Dante Dug A Tunnel Out Of Alexandria

When Beta had to enter Alexandria in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead,' he did so via a secret tunnel previously dug by Dante.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “Stalker”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw Beta (Ryan Hurst) sneak into Alexandria via a secret tunnel dug by fellow Whisperer and spy, Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas). The series showrunner, Angela Kang has since spoken to Entertainment Weekly about how Dante achieved this task while under the watchful eyes of Alexandria.

Beta had been tasked by the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Ryan Hurst) with retrieving Gamma (Thora Birch) from Alexandria. Already, they had worked out that she was the one who notified the community of the general location of the herd they kept as a threat against Alexandria. As a result of this, Alpha wanted her returned for punishment. Using a secret tunnel, Beta sneaked into the community and wreaked havoc as he killed random people that later animated and created confusion so that he could attempt to retrieve Gamma.

It certainly seemed like a mean feat to many viewers. While it wasn’t revealed how far away the RV that Beta used to enter the tunnel was situated in comparison to Alexandria, the potential is there that it was relatively close by. If this was the case, then the tunnel would not have to be as long as suspected. However, it was still no easy task to dig such a hole on one’s own and in secrecy, especially considering that Dante was a member of the medical staff in Alexandria and likely in public places during the daytime.

Bob Mahoney / AMC

Kang explained the process undertaken by herself and the writers when deciding that Dante would create a secret tunnel in order to further sabotage the community.

“Dante created this back door because he was screwing things up for them. He killed this woman Cheryl and then he dug the grave‚ because who’s going to look in a grave? We also wanted to make sure our people didn’t look dumb either. Once they knew that Dante had been sabotaging things in Alexandria, they would have looked. But you’re not going to check in a grave necessarily.”

This still leaves plenty of questions about how Dante managed to dig such a huge tunnel. After all, such a task would be extremely time-consuming. However, the members of Alexandria have more to worry about than how Dante managed to do it considering now that the Whisperer War is approaching. As a result of this, viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 8.