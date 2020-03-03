‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Ashley Returns For Dina And Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 4 reveal Ashley’s return after Jack called her about Dina’s health. Plus, an angry Chloe berates Kevin while Lauren and Michael find themselves stuck at the Chancellor estate.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) take care of unfinished business, according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack is surprised that Ashley returned to Genoa City so quickly after her last visit, but he is glad to see his sister. Jack knows that Dina’s (Marla Adams) health is fading fast, and he wanted to ensure that all of Dina’s children have the chance to spend what little time she has left with her.

Both Jack and Ashley imagine seeing a lucid Dina, and she gives each of her children wise words of advice for their futures without her. Ashley realizes how desperately she misses her family after her imaginary conversation with her mother. Jack also gets the message that he can lean on his father after Dina passes.

Elsewhere, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) catches Kevin (Greg Rikaart) in a trap. She’s pregnant, and she’s missing things like caffeine and sushi. Chloe’s doctor has advised her to avoid those things until after she gives birth. Kevin is trying to support his wife by avoiding the same things. There’s just one problem, though — he’s lying to her. Chloe finds a receipt from lunch, and she finds out that Kevin and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) had Chloe’s favorite sushi for lunch. The horror! Chloe is not thrilled with her husband, and given her hormones with the pregnancy, she gets over the top furious with him over his lunch subterfuge.

Poor Lauren and Michael are caught in the middle of Chloe’s rage, and they try to leave even though a storm rages outside gracefully. Unfortunately, Michael and Lauren find themselves stranded at the Chancellor estate with Chloe and Kevin, and they’re forced to weather the storm despite how mad Chloe is at Michael and Kevin.

No doubt, Michael and Lauren have gone through worse things together, but finding themselves stuck in an icy mess with a raging Chloe isn’t their idea of a good time. Of course, when Chloe starts feeling contractions after her outrage, things get even more severe. It’s possible that Uncle Michael could find himself helping Chloe give birth to her and Kevin’s son. Hopefully, the roads clear before that ends up happening, or maybe Chloe’s contractions are simply false alarms brought on by her anger.