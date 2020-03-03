Donald Trump Slams ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden For Gaffes And The Backlash Is Intense

Yesterday, Joe Biden racked up some serious support after receiving major endorsements from his former rivals, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Representative Beto O’Rourke, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. While the news may have cheered some people watching the 2020 race unfold in the lead up to Super Tuesday, others – like President Donald Trump – were less impressed with Biden’s position in the race.

Trump tweeted a segment from Fox News showing clips of Biden’s infamous “gaffes,” such as the time he gave the wrong address to his campaign website at a speech, or the time he called former President Barack Obama “Barack America.”

“WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he’s running for!” he captioned the late-night tweet.

The replies were swift, with people pointing out Trump’s numerous mistakes and gaffes. One person posted a video showing Trump claiming that the flu vaccine can “impact” the coronavirus – something that isn’t supported by science.

One user re-posted a 2017 video of Trump appearing to be lost after arriving home on Air Force One for some fourth of July celebrations. The president wanders away from his waiting limo to be re-directed by nearby staff back to the car.

I swear to God Trump is sundowning.

Here he is, confused, wandering away from his limo.

He had to be redirected.#25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/0ZZOMTMd1k — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 4, 2017

Another reminded social media followers of the time when Trump reportedly used a sharpie marker to alter the path of a hurricane in order to confirm a prediction he had made about where the hurricane would travel.

Biden and Trump have repeatedly attacked one another throughout the Democratic primaries. Most recently, Biden responded to speculation that the president would refuse to leave office if he lost in the upcoming election.

Biden said that democracy in the United States was at risk because of Trump, as The Inquisitr previously reported, but he said that he believes the military would be willing to physically remove Trump if it came to that. The former vice president claimed that Trump has insulted military, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in the country and they held no goodwill towards the current president.

Trump also attacked Biden on Monday, as Market Watch reports, saying that the Democrat wouldn’t be in charge if he did win the office of president.

“I honestly don’t think he knows what office he’s running for,” Trump said. “He’s not going to be running it. Other people are going to. They’re going to put him into a home and other people are going to be running the country and they’re going to be super left radical crazies.”