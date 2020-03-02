‘General Hospital’ Fans Gather Hints They Think Proves Taggert’s Story Isn’t Over Yet

Monday’s episode of General Hospital was an emotional one and fans cannot stop tweeting their reactions and theories about what comes next. There were heartbreaking moments where Trina learned her dad Taggert had died, but a lot of viewers think there are numerous clues suggesting this is a fake-out.

In the middle of Monday’s show, Trina left her dad to go get some candy as he had requested. He was said to be stable and headed to surgery soon, but by the time Trina returned, he had supposedly died.

Interestingly, now that Monday’s show has aired for everybody, the show’s cast members don’t seem to be saying anything about this character’s death. Real Andrews, who came back to General Hospital after nearly 20 years away to reprise his character of Taggert, has been active on Twitter over the past few hours.

However, Andrews has mostly been retweeting fans who are begging for this to be a fake death and thanking followers for their support. At this point, it doesn’t appear that he has posted any kind of farewell to the show.

In contrast, General Hospital fans do think there are subtle signs suggesting that Taggert’s not gone for good. Taggert seemed to intentionally send Trina away, hesitating before promising he’d be at her next track meet. Some viewers think it was like he knew he was saying goodbye and wouldn’t be able to watch the meet.

Of course, if Taggert were going to surgery, he wouldn’t be allowed to be snacking on candy. If he needed an excuse to send Trina away for a few moments, however, it was a good excuse. In addition, some viewers think the fact he died during the few moments that Trina was away from him seemed awfully convenient, perhaps too convenient.

Fans wonder if Sonny and Jason orchestrated an elaborate ruse to fake Taggert’s death and get him hidden at one of Sonny’s safe houses or somewhere else. If Cyrus and his men think that Taggert is dead, Trina should be safe, and it would give him some breathing room after two attempts on his life in the space of one day.

It’s been made abundantly clear that Taggert cares about nothing more than he cares about his daughter. Given that, it may be that he felt he had to fake his death to keep her from being a target for Cyrus again.

“GH faked Rics death to protect him and his family, and to find out who was behind it all. Y’all out here really believing Taggerts dead? He, Jason and Sonny said they had a plan but Jordan wasn’t going to like it. He’s definitely alive,” one General Hospital fan theorized on Twitter.

“So. You’ll bring back a b*tchin’ character for a few weeks just to kill him off? Not buying it. See you soon, Taggert,” tweeted another viewer.

“Today’s #GH: The Taggert death is a total fakeout. They didn’t show the GH staff working on him, that says it right there,” noted someone else.

“Sonny even went to tell Trina that Taggert wanted to see her so they probably had a plan mapped out but he wanted to say goodbye to his daughter first before he disappears,” speculated a different General Hospital fan.

Some General Hospital fans even wonder if Laura might have been in on this plan. Others tweeted that if the plan wasn’t to have this be a fake death, the writers should change it and make it that way.

Fans don’t see why General Hospital would bring Taggert back after all of this time, make him Trina’s dad and have him partner with Sonny just to write him out again so quickly. It’s certainly possible, as this death does lay the groundwork for a lot of chaos in the days ahead. However, it looks as if fans are almost entirely in sync in thinking that there’s another twist yet to come.

At this point, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps don’t hint at any big twists about Taggert being on the horizon. If Taggert is really dead, it seems quite likely that either an interview with the actor or something on social media will emerge soon to confirm it. In the meantime, fans want Taggert alive and they aren’t ready to believe he’s gone for good yet.