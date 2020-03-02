Carrie Underwood Reveals That She Ate 800 Calories A Day After Being Called ‘Fat’ On ‘American Idol’

The singer said that her haters became her motivators.

Carrie Underwood has been a vegetarian since she was 13, but she was never really concerned about the way she looked until she began performing on American Idol. In an interview with Women’s Health, the singer said she was motivated to begin dieting and exercising while she was competing in the singing competition.

In the profile, Underwood recalls seeing a comment on a fan site that said “Carrie’s getting fat” as she was competing on the show. While she acknowledged that the comment shouldn’t have gotten to her, Underwood said that the comment did have an impact, and ultimately helped motivate her to lose weight.

“I was tired, and I kept buying bigger clothes. I knew I could be better for myself, and I let my haters be my motivators,” Underwood said.

After Underwood won the show’s fourth season, she went on tour with the rest of the contestants from that season. As she toured, she began to pay more attention to what she was eating. She logged her time on the elliptical, read food labels and began to more carefully count her calories. She said that, initially, the diet was going quite well, and she had more energy for performing.

When she decided to take the diet one step further, though, that changed. She was eating just 800 calories a day, and began to notice that her energy was less consistent, and she would break her diet much more frequently.

“I would ‘fall off the wagon,’ then feel terrible and repeat the cycle. Your body is screaming out, ‘I need more calories, I need more carbs!’,” she said.

At the time, the singer said she lacked the parameters required to make smart decisions about her diet. Eventually, Underwood got help from a personal trainer and a nutritionist. They gave the singer the knowledge she needed to lose weight healthily, and also gave her knowledge that she has since imparted on other women. With the help of both women, Underwood was able to find a diet and exercise routine that worked for her.

In addition to discussing her move toward a healthier lifestyle, Underwood also discusses the challenges of maintaining that kind of lifestyle while raising kids. She said that, even as she works to maintain her health, she knows that she has to balance that with time for fun activities too. To close out the interview, she shared her own philosophy for healthy living.

“Physical fitness makes everything else possible,” Underwood said.