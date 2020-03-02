Kenya Moore & Marc Daly’s Fight On ‘RHOA’ Was Reportedly What Led To Their Separation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s latest televised argument was reportedly the last straw for their marriage.

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta watched as Moore and Daly had several disagreements during an event that was held by Daly and hosted by Moore. Following the episode, both individually released statements that said they would be spending time apart after two years of marriage. People reports that during the episode — which was filmed back in September 2019 — the couple joined forces to celebrate the BlackhMan Lab, a charity that inspires young black males by presenting them with examples of successful black businessmen. Moore helped Daly organize the event and assisted her husband in creating the guest list of notable figures in Atlanta.

Daly was reportedly cold with his wife during the entire event. He seemed to be annoyed with her at various points of the night. He also neglected to recognize her in a public way for all she did assisting him with the event. She shared how upset she was to not be acknowledged publicly for the work she did for her husband.

“I am well-connected in Atlanta and I have put everything in place to help Marc pull off this event. … This is the time to tell the entire world how much you value your spouse. And it’s crickets,” she said. “I love standing behind Marc as Mrs. Daly, but I always want to be appreciated at Mrs. Daly and as a partner.”

Moore also found herself envious of the other couples at the event. She said that all of the attendees who brought their special person with them seemed to be “happy.” She then shared that seeing them made her miss how she and Daly used to be. She also described their current dynamic as “hurtful,” compared to where they started.

Daly also expressed his unhappiness with how the event and his marriage was going. He was visibly upset in several scenes after he felt the show’s producers had exhausted their recording privileges. He then expressed that he “hates” everything that comes with being married to a reality television star.

“Tell them that’s it. They can’t film forever. Tell them they got to wrap. … I’m giving you five minutes and then I’m gonna take care of it,” he explained to Moore, after calling the show’s producers “invasive.”

Moore announced in a statement to People that she and Daly were separating due to “recent and ongoing circumstances.” Since they taped the event, Moore said she and Daly are in a better place after seeing their behavior on camera. They are also doing their best to co-parent their daughter, Brooklyn Daly.