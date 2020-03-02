NeNe Leakes Says It’s ‘Hard To Feel Sorry’ For Kenya Moore Amid Her Marital Issues With Marc Daly

NeNe Leakes has no sympathy for Kenya Moore as her issues with estranged husband Marc Daly continue to unfold on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Fans of the Bravo series will know that Leakes and Moore haven’t been the best of friends in recent seasons. The two were close at one point, but a falling-out has made them enemies for quite some time, despite the fact that they see each other frequently on the show.

Moore made her return to Housewives for Season 12 after leaving the following season to focus on her marriage to Daly and their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly. Since Moore’s return, fans of the show have watched as the couple argues on camera. In one clip of the latest episode, which aired on Sunday, Daly can even be heard saying he “hates” being married.

According to Too Fab, Leakes recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and discussed Moore’s marital issues with Daly during the season. Cohen showed Leakes and fellow guest and RHOA friend Marlo Hampton several clips of Moore and Daly bickering during Sunday’s episode. In the clip, Daly was upset because he felt the show’s producers were covering too much of Moore’s event. The New York restaurant owner was visibly mad that the producers didn’t stop filming after he had asked them to.

“I guess it was sad,” Leakes said of Moore and Daly’s exchange, as she sipped on champagne. “It’s really hard to feel sorry for someone that does things to other people’s marriages and relationships.”

“She’s done it to Phaedra, she’s done it to Tanya, she’s done it to me, so it’s really hard to feel sorry, it’s almost like, well, karma’s a b*tch.”

Moore and Leakes recently had an explosive fight in Greece that almost turned physical. While the altercation was intense, it was one of several dramatic moments the former beauty queen has had with her castmates this season. She and Tanya Sam began arguing after Moore accused her fiance, Paul Judge, of cheating with her with a woman who owns a cookie shop. Moore and several other cast members have nicknamed the woman “the cookie lady.” Moore and Parks also had drama with one another after the former RHOA star accused Moore of flirting with her then-husband, Apollo Nida.

Although Leakes doesn’t have any sympathy for Moore’s personal woes, she does feel her storyline should continue to play out on the show. After being asked who she feels should get the boot on the Bravo series, Leakes said, “these girls are great for the show, in their own way.”