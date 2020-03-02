Rapper Eve Looks Smoking Hot In Matching Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants For Dublin Performance

The rapper Eve is currently on tour and shared a photo from her Dublin, Ireland performance on Instagram.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker wowed fans in a black-and-white crop top with straps that went around her neck. Eve displayed a little midriff and paired the ensemble with high-waisted pants and long sleeves that were the same color and design. The “Satisfaction” songstress wrapped herself up in a black leather jacket that she left hanging off her shoulders. She paired the ensemble with white heels and looked nothing short of fierce.

The low-cut top showed off her signature paws tattoo on her chest and revealed her décolletage. The “Who’s That Girl” chart-topper has been known for switching up her hairstyle through her career and sported a sharp golden blond bob for the photo.

For her most recent upload, she posed in between her DJ and dancers. Eve tagged them in the photos so fans could get to know them through their own profiles. The “She Bad Bad” entertainer rested her arm on the male’s shoulder next to her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. They were captured in front of a plain white wall and looked like the ultimate squad goals.

For her caption, Eve described the first show of the tour in Dublin as “dope” and admitted that she can’t wait to conquer the rest of her upcoming shows.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 15,800 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be popular with her 2 million followers.

“You so damn bomb,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking fire in those outfits as per,” another shared.

“You were brilliant last night, you gotta come back to Dublin,” remarked a third fan.

“You were the best performer of the night,” a fourth admirer commented.

Eve is currently performing in “The Blast Off! Tour” alongside Nelly, Mya, Salt N Pepa, and Shaggy, among others. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is a nationwide U.K. and Ireland tour. On March 14, she will perform a set at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Eve is no stranger to impressing fans with her sense of style. Last month, she attended a BRIT Awards after-party and wowed her social media following in a shimmery oversized silver top that had white fluffy detailing on its edges. She paired it with a matching skirt that had a thigh-high slit on the right side and rocked long braided hair.