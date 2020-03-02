NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Al Horford For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins, Per ‘CBS Sports’

The Golden State Warriors managed to address the major problem in their wing by trading D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. However, though he is a better fit in Golden State than Russell, rumors still continue to circulate around Wiggins and his future with the Warriors. With the Warriors seriously aiming to immediately return to the NBA Finals and win more NBA championship titles, there are speculations that they could trade Wiggins for an established veteran who could complement their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

So far, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is emerging as the top favorite trade target for the Warriors in the 2020 NBA offseason, but there’s no clear indication that the Milwaukee Bucks will consider making him available on the market this summer. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, another potential trade target for the Warriors in the deal involving Wiggins is Al Horford of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Horford may just have signed a four-year contract with the Sixers in the 2019 NBA free agency but with his inability to co-exist with Joel Embiid in their frontcourt and struggle to make himself fit in Coach Brett Brown’s system, multiple signs are pointing out that Philadephia would explore trading him this summer. Though he’s currently viewed as the odd man out in the City of Brotherly Love, Quinn believes that Horford would be an incredible addition to the Warriors.

“Once upon a time, Horford was considered the Eastern Conference’s answer to Draymond Green. Even in his compromised state, the idea of pairing the two of them defensively should give the Western Conference nightmares. Few teams have the front-court personnel to switch everything, but a Horford-Green pairing would allow the Warriors to do so with ease. Horford’s passing would be more than welcome in Steve Kerr’s motion offense. Aside from the 2015-16 Green blip, Golden State has never had a center with any sort of shooting ability. Imagine giving the Splash Brothers even more space to work with.”

In the proposed trade deal by CBS Sports, the Warriors would be sending a trade package including Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Damion Lee to the Sixers in exchange for Horford and a future second-round pick. The potential deal would not only be beneficial for the Warriors but also for the Sixers. Aside from getting rid of Horford, the Warriors would acquire a player in Wiggins that fits the timeline of their franchise cornerstones Embiid and Ben Simmons.

His inconsistencies from beyond the arc have been a major issue for Wiggins since he entered the NBA in 2014 but he’s already showing an improvement on that end since he was traded to the Warriors. If he continues his development and turns into an efficient three-pointer and defender, Wiggins undeniably has a strong chance of creating something big with Embiid and Simmons in Philadelphia next season.