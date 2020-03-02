WWE Rumors: Two Superstars Removed From ‘Elimination Chamber’ As They Plan On Leaving Company

The ongoing drama between The Revival and WWE has taken another turn. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Sportskeeda, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder will not be a part of next week’s tag team Elimination Chamber match because they look set to leave the company in the near future.

At the time of this writing, the former Tag Team Champions haven’t signed new deals with the company, but the situation became more complicated when they started filing for trademarks, presumably to use during their post-WWE careers. However, as The Inquisitr documented, this prompted WWE to respond by filing for similar trademarks in an effort to undermine Dawson and Wilder.

Meltzer believes that this conflict of interests between both parties has resulted in the team being dropped from WWE’s plans for next weekend’s pay-per-view. Of course, chances are they wouldn’t be given such a large spotlight on the road to WrestleMania anyway, as the company won’t want to give Wilder and Dawson too much publicity in case they join a competitor down the line.

During the radio show, Meltzer co-host Bryan Alvarez voiced his frustration in regards to the teams involved, which includes Lucha House Party, John Morrison and The Miz, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, New Day, The Usos, and Heavy Machinery. Alvarez took umbrage with Lucha House Party being included, and Meltzer revealed they’re the team who replaced Dawson and Wilder due to the current situation.

“[T]here are going to be some interesting trademark arguments. WWE, you know, whatever, is making sure to try to keep them from doing as much as they can to stop them from going elsewhere.”

“Tag Team Wrestling doesn’t draw money…” pic.twitter.com/si0VPAgVt9 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 31, 2020

This development marks the latest event which suggests that tag team is guaranteed to leave the company when their contracts expire. While the duo reportedly requested their releases more than once, some other frustrated superstars — such as Mike Kanellis — made amends with the company and signed new deals. However, Dawson and Wilder don’t appear to be driven by money, as they want creative freedom and a better tag division.

The team is expected to join All Elite Wrestling as soon as the opportunity presents itself. WWE won’t be happy about their former Tag Team Champions signing for a rival promotion, but now that there is an alternative out there, the company is no longer considered the be-all and end-all in the sports entertainment industry. For now, though, the Revival’s future plans are unknown.