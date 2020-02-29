Jessa Duggar Shares Photo Of Large Gathering Of Her Sisters, And Jill Is There

Michelle Duggar joined the group for a sisters' lunch, but two members of the family were missing.

Jessa Duggar shared a family photo that was mostly female, and it revealed that her older sister, Jill, does still get invited to family gatherings.

On Saturday, Jessa, 27, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of almost all of the Duggar sisters posing together. The picture was taken at a Panera Bread restaurant, where the group of 21 women and children were squeezed behind a single table. However, many of Jessa’s followers were just happy to see Jill, 28, there.

As reported In Touch Weekly, Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, 30, sparked rumors of a rift between Jill and her family members when he said that she isn’t allowed to visit the house she grew up in unless her father, Jim Bob, is home. However, Derick did later say that the couple tries to visit Jill’s siblings as often as they can.

In the comments section of Jessa’s post, her followers celebrated seeing Jill surrounded by her sisters.

“Thank you for sharing this. I did not see Jill in the video posted earlier and it broke my heart. So glad differences have been put aside so yall could spend quality time together,” read one response to the photo.

“So nice to see Jill with her sisters,” another fan wrote.

“So glad to see Jill included!” a third commenter remarked.

In the photo, Duggar family matriarch Michelle, 53, was pictured on the far right. She was sitting at the corner of the table next to Jill and Derick’s youngest son Samuel, 2. He was joined by Josh and Anna Duggar’s daughter, Meredith, 4, and his older brother Israel, 4.

Jim Bob and Michelle’s youngest child, 10-year-old Josie, was pictured on the far left. She was standing up and holding Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar’s 1-year-old daughter, Felicity. Jinger, 26, stood behind Josie next to John David Duggar’s wife, Abbie, 27, who was holding her 1-month-old daughter, Grace. Anna, 31, was beside her.

Anna’s oldest daughter, 10-year-old Mackynzie, was standing in front of her mother, and she was holding her baby sister, 3-month-old Maryella. Josiah Duggar’s wife, Lauren, was positioned behind Mackynzie to the right. Joy-Anna, 22, was holding Lauren’s 3-month-old daughter, Bella, and her younger sister, 12-year-old Jennifer, was standing next to her.

Jill, 28, was positioned in the back of the group behind her 11-year-old sister Jordyn. Oldest Duggar daughter Jana, 30, stood next to her. Jessa and her 9-month-old daughter, Ivy Jane, completed the group.

According to Jessa, her 14-year-old sister Johannah and their 21-year-old sister-in-law Kendra, who is married to Joseph Duggar, were the only sisters missing from the gathering. Joy-Anna’s 2-year-old son Gideon also wasn’t pictured, nor were Anna’s three sons, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, and Mason, 2.

Jessa didn’t explain why so many of her family members tried to coordinate their schedules so that they could all meet up. Jinger had to fly in from California, and she revealed that her trip to visit her family in Arkansas was planned at the last minute. If the gathering was filmed for an episode of Counting On, fans may just have to wait until it airs on TLC to find out what was going on.