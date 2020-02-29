WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Seemingly Agrees With Fan Who Says Company Is Trying To Destroy Their Characters

Recent days have seen WWE receive a lot of backlash from fans for its booking decisions, mainly the ones that took place at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view on Thursday. Most of the backlash has centered on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s loss to Goldberg in the main event match for the Universal Championship — a contest that ended quickly and cleanly, resulting in what some feel may be significant damage to the former champ’s character. Based on his recent reply to a fan’s tweet, there’s a possibility Wyatt might agree with this perception.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, the interaction in question took place on Friday, after a fan took to Twitter to question the booking process behind a completely different match, where newly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison took a clean loss to The Usos in a non-title match on Friday Night SmackDown. This served as a setup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match at the pay-per-view of the same name in March, which will feature Miz and Morrison defending against The Usos, The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

In his post, the Twitter user — whom 411Mania identified as a tattoo artist who has done designs for “several” WWE superstars — asked if the company is “trying to completely destroy” the new tag champs’ characters by having them lose right off the bat without the involvement of any dirty tactics. This prompted a response from Wyatt, who, despite not being tagged, replied with the word “yes” in apparent agreement with the disgruntled fan.

It’s not clear whether Wyatt was speaking in character or expressing his legitimate disappointment with WWE’s decision to have him lose his Universal Championship to Goldberg. However, 411Mania noted that he seemingly shared an in-character tweet on Friday afternoon about what happened at Super ShowDown.

“Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go.”

With the build-up to WrestleMania 36 pushing forward, it appears that Wyatt has just entered a program with John Cena, one that is expected to culminate in a match at the event, which takes place on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It might still be too early to speculate on whether WWE will use this program to help rebuild Wyatt’s character, but as WrestlingNews.co opined, his loss to Goldberg could turn out to be “counterproductive,” considering the fact that the 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer emerged victorious over a much younger man with “one of the hottest characters” in the promotion.