Lamar Odom’s Fiancee, Sabrina Parr, Has Reportedly Been His ‘Strength’ After Kobe Bryant’s Death

Lamar Odom reportedly has the support of his fiancee, Sabrina Parr, as he continues to cope with losing his friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant.

Odom was one of the many athletes that expressed grief in the wake of Bryant’s unexpected death. The Olympic athlete was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 at 41 years old. He was with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others when the tragedy took place.

Hollywood Life reports that Odom and Bryant had been friends since they played alongside each other for the Los Angeles Lakers. The two shared a court for seven seasons, from 2004-2011. He shared in a lengthy Instagram post how much Bryant meant to him and highlighted several moments from them playing together. Odom has since admitted he hasn’t been taking Bryant’s death well and compared the pain to when he lost his infant son. He shared in his memoir, Darkness to Light, that he lost his son in 2006.

While Odom is still grieving, Parr has been by his side. The athlete’s fiancee joined him as they attended Bryant and GiGi’s public memorial on Monday, February 24. A source shared that the fitness trainer is reportedly doing anything she can to help her fiance as he continues to mourn his friend.

“Sabrina has been an incredible source of strength for Lamar since Kobe’s passing,” a source close to the couple said. “She knows how close Lamar and Kobe were and she’s been doing everything in her power to be there for Lamar in any way she can.”

The insider continued to say Parr is also respecting the fact that Odom needs more time to heal. She reportedly knows there’s only so much she can do to help him through the grief. Ultimately, Odom will allegedly have to figure out how best to cope with losing Bryant on his own.

“Sabrina also realizes Lamar has to find his own way through the grief and it’s a process that only he can navigate. In the meantime, she’s just been working with him to focus on his health, working out and staying positive,” the source says.

Odom and Parr first went public with their relationship in August 2019. Almost instantly, the two dealt with criticism online. Odom has defended Parr on several occasions after social media users compared her to his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. The two became engaged in November 2019. Odom proposed after Parr threw him a surprise birthday party that same month.