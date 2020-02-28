‘Witcher’ Season 2: Kim Bodnia Officially Cast As Vesemir

Vesemir is considered to be the oldest living WItcher and a mentor to Geralt of Rivia.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been plenty of speculation over who would play the role of Vesemir in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher. Since casting rumors began, the fan-favorite choice appeared to be Mark Hamill, of Star Wars fame. However, according to Deadline, this role has now been cast and Kim Bodnia has joined the line up for the next season of the hit epic fantasy series.

Vesemir is a popular character in the original source material on which Netflix’s series is based. Deadline describes him as “a charming relic of the Witcher Golden Age.” Considered to be the oldest Witcher still living, Vesemir is also a mentor to the main character, Geralt of Rivia, who is played by Henry Cavill in the TV series. Having survived the Massacre at Kaer Morhen that saw a great portion of Witchers slaughtered, he is “fiercely protective” of those who remain.

The Witcher‘s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, issued the following statement regarding the casting of Bodnia.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher. I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.”

Introducing Vesemir: Kim Bodnia will play the Continent's oldest and most experienced Witcher in Season 2 of #TheWitcher. pic.twitter.com/HAmYciZ5K4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 28, 2020

While many fans were disappointed that Hamill did not fulfill the role, others were excited about the news and spoke out about it on social media.

“Good choice!” said one fan on Twitter.

“Everyone wanting Mark Hamill should go watch Killing Eve if they haven’t seen it. Hamill would’ve been good, but this is still great casting!”

Several other new cast members were also announced recently. Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO‘s Game of Thrones will play Nevellen in Season 2. He will be joined by Yasen Atour (Young Wallender), who will star as the Witcher called Coen, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as fellow Witcher Lambert. Agnes Bjorn has also been cast as Vereena, with Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 is filming at the moment and is expected to be released on the streaming service sometime in 2021.