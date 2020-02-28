WWE News: Actor Says He Canceled His ‘WrestleMania’ Tickets Over Goldberg’s Universal Championship Win

On Thursday, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg became a two-time Universal Champion at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view, defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt cleanly in a quick match that drew a lot of criticism from wrestling fans. One of those fans who didn’t take kindly to the 53-year-old’s big win was Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, who took to Twitter shortly after Super ShowDown and announced that he canceled his tickets to WrestleMania 36 over what he feels is a bad booking decision.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., Culkin first expressed his disappointment over Goldberg’s win over Wyatt on Thursday afternoon, retweeting a post from WWE Creative Humor, a fan account that sarcastically pointed out how Super ShowDown was all about the company “building new stars.” Aside from the Universal Championship match, the post also referenced The Undertaker’s victory over AJ Styles as a late entry in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match, as well as Brock Lesnar’s similarly quick and successful WWE Championship defense against Ricochet.

After Culkin reacted positively to the tweet by commenting “Amen,” he shared a follow-up post, where he said he had just canceled his “tickets to Tampa Bay” — a reference to WrestleMania 36 taking place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 5. A few hours later, he reiterated his earlier point, emphasizing that he wasn’t being sarcastic. He also retweeted a post from a fellow WWE fan who shared a GIF of Duane “Gillberg” Gill’s entrance and commented that they would have rather seen the Goldberg parody wrestler defeat Wyatt instead of the Hall of Famer.

On Friday morning, Goldberg responded to Culkin’s earlier posts, tagging his Twitter account and calling the 39-year-old actor a “dork,” adding a thumbs-up and an angry face emoji.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

As of this writing, Culkin has yet to fire back at Goldberg’s insult. However, Ringside News noted that the former World Championship Wrestling standout’s reaction was not surprising, considering how he has been known to speak his mind regarding his critics. The outlet noted that with Goldberg’s win in the books, he will likely be defending his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 — a “reality all fans will have to accept” in the lead-up to the event.

Culkin wasn’t the only prominent individual who was openly critical following WWE’s decision to have Goldberg beat Wyatt for the Universal title. As reported by WrestlingNews.co, NXT superstar Matt Riddle blasted the wrestling legend on Twitter for imitating the way his tag team partner, Pete Dunne, holds his title, thus marking the latest time the former UFC fighter has taken shots at Goldberg on social media.