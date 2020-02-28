‘The Bachelorette’ Announcement Is Coming On Monday As Speculation Over The Chosen Lady Swirls

ABC has decided who will be handing out roses this spring as The Bachelorette and fans will not have to wait too long to get the scoop. Rumors have been flying over the past few days about which lady the network might choose and now it’s been revealed that the official announcement will be made Monday morning on Good Morning America.

There has been quite a bit of buzz this week about The Bachelorette candidates for this spring season. Blogger Reality Steve recently noted that he knew of three women who had been flown to Los Angeles to meet with producers about the possibility. While he added that there might have been others in contention, he said he knew that ABC was looking at Kelsey Weier, Tia Booth, and Tayshia Adams for certain.

In addition, a name seemingly came out of left field this week when a supposed insider shared some scoop on a Facebook fan page. That person shared that Clare Crawley had supposedly been chosen already to be The Bachelorette. The person said that Clare would be announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show next Wednesday.

Friday morning, a Good Morning America producer revealed via Twitter that the show would reveal the identity of the new Bachelorette on Monday, March 2. In all likelihood, this means that it’s not anybody from Peter Weber’s run as The Bachelor.

The Bachelor fans will not see the Women Tell All episode until Monday evening, and Peter still has Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Madison Prewett in the running for his final rose. If ABC were choosing someone from this season, they’d surely keep that under wraps at least until after the WTA aired, if not until the end of The Bachelor finale as is usually the case.

Given that, who will become The Bachelorette? Reality Steve has said that ABC really wanted to bring Hannah Brown back this spring, but apparently they couldn’t agree on contract terms. This announcement timing certainly does lend itself to support the rumors that they’ve chosen someone like Tia, Tayshia, or Clare.

While ABC has clearly made a decision and has a plan in place, Reality Steve reminds fans that the details will surely be kept close to the vest over the weekend.

“In regards to Bachelorette being announced Mon morning on GMA, just remember that when Arie was announced on GMA his season, he didn’t find out until the night before, took the red eye to NY, and went straight to the studio. They’re gonna try & keep this as secret as possible,” Reality Steve noted via Twitter.

The spoiler guru also pointed out that while choosing Clare would come as a surprise, she does have a story to tell. In addition, when ABC chose Arie Luyendyk Jr. to be The Bachelor, he had been away from the franchise for five years. For Clare, it’s only been a couple of years.

Will ABC be announcing Clare, Tia, Tayshia, or someone who will come as an absolute surprise? Will The Bachelorette spoilers about the woman chosen leak over the weekend or remain under wraps until the GMA announcement on Monday? Fans will definitely be curious to see exactly which lady the network has chosen to hand out roses this spring and the answer is coming on Monday.