‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Devon Decides To Forgive Colin

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, February 27 reveals that Devon receives a strange text from Colin that leads to a reversal of fortunes. Plus, Victoria wakes up and tells Billy to leave, and Abby decides The Grand Phoenix is cursed.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) were at the Chancellor mansion together, and they caught up. She apologized for not telling him when she was pregnant with Delia. Ultimately, Billy kissed Chloe on the cheek and left. Then, Billy snuck into Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) room at the hospital, and she woke up while he was there. Victoria immediately told him to leave, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) ensured that he left her daughter’s room. Then, Nate (Sean Dominic) showed up to do an exam on Victoria. Nikki left the room, and she confronted Billy, who was still waiting at the hospital. Nikki told Billy that he’s not welcome, but Billy insisted he had the right to be there. Nikki didn’t agree, and she told Billy to get help in therapy or a meeting. After Nate finished, Nikki went back to Victoria’s room and reassured her that Billy wouldn’t be coming back, and she encouraged her daughter to focus on getting better.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) received a strange text from an unknown number. He called Chance (Donny Boaz) for help, and they met up at Crimson Lights. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) happened to be there too, so they got his advice on deciphering the code. After a bit, Kevin figured out the numbers were to an offshore account in Devon’s name. The account had $2.475 billion in it, which is what Colin (Tristan Rogers) stole from him. Then, Devon got another text, and it said, “Money can make a person crazy.” Kevin advised Devon to transfer it as quickly as possible.

The three men went to the Chancellor mansion, and they saw Jill (Jess Walton). She had also received a text from Colin about how traveling the world wasn’t fun without her. Devon let Jill know that Colin gave the money back, and Jill vowed she wouldn’t forgive Colin. However, Devon said he wasn’t interested in pursuing Colin any further, which surprised everybody. After he let Kevin know that he’d be compensated, Devon left. Keven went upstairs to Chloe, and Jill received a single red rose that Colin presumably sent her.

Meanwhile, Devon met Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate at Society and gave them the news. After Nate left, Elena wanted to know what was wrong with Devon, and he told her that the text from Colin struck a nerve with him. Devon wanted to make sure he was more intentional with how he helped people with Katherine’s money moving forward.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) received another lawsuit, and she decided that the hotel is cursed.