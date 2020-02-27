‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Admits He Wishes Madison Prewett Had Talked About Saving Herself For Marriage Earlier

During The Bachelor this past week, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett ran into what could be a major obstacle in seeing their relationship move forward. Now, Peter is opening up about Madi’s choice to wait this long in addressing this topic.

As viewers saw during the overnight dates episode, Madi voiced concerns she had about the idea of Peter being intimate with either Hannah Ann Sluss or Victoria Fuller. She brought up the topic for the first time before the overnights, and it became a big issue when she and Peter met up for dinner during their own date.

The last that The Bachelor viewers saw, Madi had excused herself from dinner and the two ultimately went their separate ways without continuing the date. Spoilers for the March 2 episode indicate that Madi will continue on, but the buzz is that this topic will not necessarily truly be fully resolved between them quite yet.

Peter recently chatted with People about this situation with Madi. Naturally, he had to avoid sharing any real The Bachelor spoilers regarding what happens next. However, he did share some honest thoughts about how he wishes Madi had brought this up earlier in the season. At the same time, he wouldn’t have wanted her to hold back in regard to the intimacy topic either.

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites. But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart,” Peter detailed.

As Monday’s episode ended, Peter and Madi were clearly struggling to find their way forward. However, The Bachelor says he didn’t see what she said as an ultimatum nor would he have wanted her to hide her feelings about the situation.

“Do not hold anything back, and if it’s on your heart, I need to know that… People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that it wasn’t right for her to do that,” The Bachelor star continued.

The Bachelor viewers now know that Madi is saving herself for marriage, but it wasn’t something she brought up until the hometowns. Fans have had a lot to say about how this has played out so far and spoilers suggest that there is quite a bit more to come on this topic before the season fully wraps.

Only a handful of people connected to The Bachelor know where things stand for Peter and Madi right now. Spoilers tease that she won’t necessarily be able to put this discussion behind her and it may be the catalyst for a wild, emotional, surprising final rose ceremony.

Even now, there is speculation that the topic of intimacy impacted what happened post-filming. In addition, it sounds as if it may continue to weigh on Peter and whatever relationship, if any, he has with one of his final ladies now.

What comes next for Peter and Madi on The Bachelor? Spoilers detail that viewers will see more of the duo during the next episode, but that there’s a lot yet to happen during what is expected to be a two-night finale the following week.