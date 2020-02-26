Fans React To LeeAnne Locken’s Decision To Leave ‘Housewives’

LeeAnne Locken is stepping away from the Real Housewives of Dallas after spending four seasons on the show and fans are shocked. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 52-year-old is leaving the show in order to focus on her philanthropic work.

Locken has been a part of the show since it premiered four seasons ago and has consistently been a controversial and recognizable figure on the show. But despite seeing the highest ratings so far during the last season of the show, Locken is stepping away because she has found filming to be difficult.

In a statement, she revealed that she was no longer going to be a part of it so that she could focus on her philanthropic work.

Fans were quick to respond to the statement, with some people nonplussed with the exit, while others were shocked to see her go.

“There goes my viewership. Love you girl. Can’t wait for you return in season 6 if they get renewed,” tweeted one fan.

Others expressed concern with the recent shakeups with the Housewives franchises in general. After both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge announced that they were leaving the Real Housewives of Orange County, and Bethenny Frankel revealed that she was leaving the Real Housewives of New York, some wondered if the network was losing all of its biggest stars.

“Aww girl why! Well we will miss you! Thanks for all the laughs & one liners, great GIF’s and Memes, those will be used for years to come! Iconic HW Queen!” tweeted another fan.

Locken is no stranger to life in the spotlight. She worked in a carnival with her mother when she was a child. Later, she worked as a model and competed in Miss USA pageants, along with work as an actress which saw her featured in shows like Walker, Texas Ranger and GCB. She also made an appearance on the 2000 movie Miss Congeniality, which starred Sandra Bullock. She played Miss Nebraska in the fictional pageant featured in the show.

She also appeared in numerous reality shows and competitions. Fans won’t have to wait long for more Locken, however. She went on to thank her fans and promised that she had exciting things coming down the pipe in the future.

Locken was a controversial figure on the show, frequently making shocking and surprising comments, including one moment caught on a hot mic where she apparently threatened a castmate. She has also broken glasses and has gotten into numerous fights with her fellow housewives. The Texas native took heat in the last season of the show for making racially insensitive comments.

Not everything was conflict and challenges on the show, however. Locken sought to bring attention to various charities benefitting AIDS awareness, LGBTQ issues, and animal rights. She also shared her wedding with fans.