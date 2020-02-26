Jenelle Evans And David Eason Spotted At Walmart With Their Kids After Reports They Are Just ‘Co-parenting’

Jenelle Evans has been open about the fact that she is spending time back in North Carolina with her estranged husband, David Eason. While the former Teen Mom 2 star is adamant that she and David are not back together currently, the pair were recently spotted out together at Walmart with their kids in tow.

TMZ obtained a photo of the family leaving a Walmart store in Leland, North Carolina. In the photo, it appears that David is pushing the cart while Jenelle walks behind him carrying some bags. Jenelle appears to be wearing a green and brown camo jacket and a pair of black pants and has her long dark hair up. One of the children is carrying what appears to be a pet bed. Eyewitnesses who saw them at the store claim Jenelle and David also purchased dog food, suggesting that they may have a new dog at home.

Jenelle hasn’t said anything about a new dog at the North Carolina home so it is unclear why they were buying those particular pet supplies. The mom-of-three has been open about the fact there is a new baby goat on the land, though. Both David and Jenelle have shared posts about the baby goat.

Back in October, Jenelle announced she was leaving David. She took her 5-year-old son who she shares with ex-Nathan Griffith and her 3-year-old daughter who she shares with David and moved to Nashville, Tennessee. Once there, she was granted a restraining order against David. While it appeared the former reality show star was set to divorce David and start over in Tennessee, the restraining order was dropped in January and the two were spotted out together in Nashville.

Since then, Jenelle has admitted to splitting her time between Tennessee and North Carolina saying she hasn’t made an “ultimate decision” about what to do. She talked about the financial difficulties of paying for rent for an apartment as well as for her mortgage. While she says that she and David are “sharing a space,” she made it clear recently that they are not back together.

“As of now, I still tell people we’re not back together. He has a lot to prove to me, and he has a lot to change about himself, and he knows that.”

As of Wednesday morning, Jenelle had not spoken out about the picture of her and David at Walmart that is floating around.